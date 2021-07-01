Twitter explodes as Manchester United agree deal to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, as per widespread reports.
The English superstar is set to move to Manchester United for an initial fee of €85m, potentially rising further with add-ons. He will officially join the Red Devils after the conclusion of England's participation at the UEFA Euro 2020.
Sancho, 21, is widely regarded as one of the most promising young superstars in world football. He has had four incredible years with Dortmund since moving from Manchester City, scoring 50 goals and setting up 64 in 137 appearances.
Manchester United reportedly had two bids turned down by Dortmund earlier this month, but their latest was deemed sufficient by the Bundesliga side. Sancho is expected to sign a deal until 2026 with the option of a further year at Old Trafford and will undergo medicals in the coming days.
Manchester United's two-year saga is finally set to end
It was well-documented that Manchester United were close to signing Sancho in 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on a wide forward and there were talks between BVB and the Red Devils. However, they were ultimately priced out of a move as the Germans demanded a massive €120m for his services.
Manchester United's attempts to drive his price down were in vain as Dortmund didn't budge, leading to an impasse. They decided to abandon their pursuit at the time and opted to sign young wingers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri instead.
Ahead of the 2021 summer, Dortmund's technical director Michael Zorc confirmed the club had a 'gentleman's agreement' with Sancho. He revealed that the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave should any potential suitors meet their valuation.
This encouraged Manchester United, who returned for the England international and have now wrapped up a deal.
Sancho will be a long-term fix for Manchester United's right flank as they've notably struggled due to the lack of an attacking presence from that side. Although he predominantly plays on the right, the forward has shown in 2020/21 that he can also play on the left, giving Solskjaer a different option as well.
While he star has requested to wear the number seven shirt at Old Trafford, Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano believes a decision is yet to be made.
Understandably, the news regarding Sancho's fee being agreed has sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here are some of the best tweets!
