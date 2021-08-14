Top 5 Lionel Messi vs Sergio Ramos clashes from the past

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been arch-rivals ever since the latter joined Real Madrid in a record-breaking €27m move, back in 2005. After 16 years of constant conflict, the duo will soon be seen entering the pitch as teammates. The captains of their respective Clasico clubs, Messi and Ramos, were signed as free agents by PSG in a stroke of genius.

A disagreement over the length of his contract's extension led Sergio Ramos to bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid. In a similar state of affairs at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was forced to vacate his number 10 jersey at the Catalan club, due to financial regulations implied by La Liga.

Sensing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, PSG decided to inflict a double whammy on the Spanish giants by plucking their most celebrated players, from right under their noses.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos: head to head record

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been battling for supremacy ever since La Liga came into existence. Los Blancos currently lead the all-time El Clasico chart by a whisker, with 98 wins to the Blaugrana's 96 in all competitive matches.

The 2000s have arguably contested the most enticing encounters between the two sides, with Lionel Messi emerging as the difference-maker for Barcelona in most of their meetings.

Sergio Ramos' debut in the El Clasico, came in a 0-3 humbling at the hands of Ronaldinho, who earned a standing ovation from the Bernabeu crowd for his awe-inspiring performance.

Since then, Ramos has played in 47 matches, winning 15 of them. However, Lionel Messi possesses the bragging rights with 19 wins to his name. The two adversaries also hold the Clasico appearance record for their respective teams, with Sergio Ramos bettering Messi's tally of 45 by two.

In commemoration of their union, let's take a look at the top 5 clashes between Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively:

#5 Matchday 26 - La Liga, 2019 (Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona)

Ramos and Messi duking it out in 2019

Fans were treated to an El Clasico bonanza in 2019, with the two contenders meeting thrice in the span of a month. The two-legged Copa del Rey semi-final, along with their second customary match in La Liga, comprised the aforementioned three Barcelona-Real Madrid encounters.

With a 1-1 draw in the first and a comprehensive 0-3 away win in the second, Barcelona dominated the first two outings. However, it was the La Liga game which collided Lionel Messi with Sergio Ramos.

With the score locked in at 0-1 in favor of the visitors, Barcelona were running riot at the Bernabeu. Lionel Messi tried to take advantage of a loose ball, making a run for it in the last minute of the first-half. As his path crossed with Sergio Ramos, the latter put up a hand which landed on the Argentine's face, sending him directly to the ground.

A heated confrontation followed, with Lionel Messi butting heads with the Real Madrid captain to exude his frustration. Ivan Rakitic's 26th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as Barcelona successfully accomplished a double away-win streak over their bitter rivals in a matter of three days.

#4 Matchday 36 - La Liga, 2018 (Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona)

Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez after scoring his team's second goal

Sergio Ramos is widely popular for putting in vicious tackles in an attempt to thwart any potential offensive threat. Subsequently, the Spaniard has collected a whopping 26 red cards in his professional career.

However, a La Liga clash against Barcelona in 2018 induced a rare moment that put Sergio Ramos at the receiver's end. More surprisingly, the player dishing out a reckless challenge was none other than Lionel Messi himself.

In the dying embers of the first-half, Lionel Messi rushed in to pressurize a cornered Sergio Ramos and cheekily steal possession. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up nicking Ramos' shin as the Spanish veteran fell to the ground. The two were later heard exchanging some intense words.

The game ended in a draw with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both getting on the scoresheet. Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale provided the remaining goals, turning this match into another classic.

