5 iconic Lionel Messi goal celebrations for Barcelona

After 21 years of relentless service, Lionel Messi is finally leaving FC Barcelona, the club he joined as a 13-year-old by signing on a piece of napkin. An official announcement was made by the club, confirming Messi's departure. As soon as the declaration went live, a press conference was arranged to address the issue and Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, himself came forward to convey the details of this distressing news.

The newly elected head, while citing the verbal contract Lionel Messi and the club had agreed upon, said:

"I don't want to generate false hopes. We agreed a two-year deal which would be paid in five years. Messi helped to make everything as easy as possible. We thought that the contract was within LaLiga's criteria, it works fine in other countries but here, it wasn't accepted."

Joan Laporta: “Negotiations with Leo Messi have ENDED. We can’t register Messi because of La Liga rules, they’re not flexible with us on salary limit. We had an agreement with Leo but we can’t register him.



Breaking down Lionel Messi's goals for Barcelona

The numbers amassed by the Argentine magician are so incomprehensible that they may as well pass as the career stats of a group of players and no one would bat an eye. The lion's share of the 672 goals he scored for the Blaugrana came in La Liga, precisely rounding up to 474 strikes, making him the competition's all-time top scorer.

The Champions League takes another big chunk with 120 of Lionel Messi's goals coming on the continental stage. With a further 56 in the Copa del Rey, 14 in the Supercopa, 5 in the FIFA Club World Cup and 3 in the UEFA Super Cup, Messi caps off his career at Barcelona at the highest of highs.

Despite the variety of goals he has scored, the veteran has always stuck to his signature point-to-the-sky celebration when it comes to commemorating them. However, the incidents where he chose to innovate have been some of the most iconic moments in Lionel Messi's career. Here are the top 5 iconic goal celebrations by Messi at Barcelona:

#5 That freekick celebration against Liverpool

Barcelona won the first-leg by 3-0, with Messi scoring twice

Lionel Messi's 600th goal for Barcelona couldn't have come in a more emphatic manner. Playing against Jurgen Klopp's resurgent Liverpool side, the Blaugrana dominated the first leg of the semi-final stage of the 2018/19 Champions League season. Leading 2-0 on the night, an 82nd-minute free-kick was awarded to the home side.

As usual, Lionel Messi stepped up to take the chance from 35-yards out. What followed blew everyone's minds. He belted in a curler in the top-left corner, leaving Alisson dumbfounded, and ran in front of the cameras, swaying his hands wide-open to celebrate like a king.

Unfortunately, that tie is remembered for what ensued in the second-leg, where Liverpool staged a huge upset, overshadowing Messi's masterclass at Camp Nou. Nevertheless, that moment has been etched into the hearts of all football fanatics.

#4 MSN

Suarez (L), Messi and Neymar (R) with the UCL trophy in 2015

In their treble-winning 14/15 season, the fabled Barcelona trio 'MSN', composed of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, scored a combined total of 122 goals and gathered a further 66 assists together. The only time a triumvirate of players have accumulated more goal contributions came in the 15/16 season, when MSN outscored themselves by grabbing 131 goals and 79 assists. Downright scary numbers.

The famous photo of Messi, Neymar, and Suarez running down the line with their arms on each other's shoulders was clicked right after the Argentine talisman had netted the third goal of the night against Atletico Madrid, taking the score to 3-1 in Barcelona's favor during their La Liga clash.

The Catalan giants finished the year with five trophies to their name, which in turn won Lionel Messi the fifth Ballon d'Or of his career.

