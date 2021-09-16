5 defensive midfielders with the best tackling ability in the world right now

In the ever-changing world of football, the role of a defensive midfielder has more or less been the same. Despite its stagnant nature, their job is probably the most important one in a flourishing team. With forwards hogging all the credit for scoring goals, deep-lying outfield players are often left underappreciated.

Some notable defensive midfielders of the past

With theatrics becoming a larger part of modern football with each passing day, defensive midfielders are tasked with all the dirty work. While their errors are grossly exaggerated, their constant hard work ends up being neglected most of the time. Despite this state, defensive midfielders like Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira have etched their names in the history books for their invaluable contributions.

Another gem, plying his trade at the base of midfield was French stalwart Claude Makélélé. All-time legend Zinedine Zidane famously called him the engine of a star-studded Real Madrid side. However, Lothar Matthäus gives Makelele close competition for being the best defensive midfielder of all time. The German smoothly transitioned into a deep-lying player from his box-to-box role over the course of his career that spanned over two decades.

From retrieving the ball to pressing the opposition relentlessly, defensive midfielders have a wide range of responsibilities. Having said that, putting in rock-solid tackles is one of the most important aspects of their game.

On that note, let's take a look at five defensive midfielders with the best tackling ability in the world right now:

#5 Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Locatelli with the Euros trophy

Following a stunning 2020-21 Serie A campaign, coupled with some impressive showings at Euro 2020, Manuel Locatelli secured a much-deserved transfer to Juventus. Primarily a loan deal, the Bianconeri have the mandatory option to make this move permanent for an initial €25m.

Having played for AC Milan in his younger years, the Rossoneri will be kicking themselves for letting Locatelli slip through their hands. Locatelli is especially seasoned in dictating the tempo of his team's play, all the while participating heavily in the retrieval of the ball.

However, one of the best aspects of the defensive midfielder's style of play is his efficiency in tackling. The 23-year-old Italian prodigy produced 81 tackles last term, with a whopping 275 ground duels. In Locatelli, Juventus have a certified gem on their hands. The defensive midfielder is also expected to grow in stature with age on his side.

#4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro has seriously levelled up in recent years

Real Madrid's star defensive midfielder Casemiro is another specialist when it comes to tackling. The 58-time capped Brazilian has single-handedly restricted a player like Fabinho to the national team's bench due to his superior skills at the base of the midfield. Bought from Sao Paulo as a 21-year-old, Casemiro has turned out to be a revelation at the Bernabeu.

While Casemiro is neither a flashy player nor the best from a technical point of view, he is the person you call when you need to get something done. His strong and mobile stature, coupled with his excellent defensive capabilities, has made him one of the best tacklers of the ball, period.

Brilliant in sensing the flow of the game, Casemiro also has great positioning. Last term, while Real Madrid disappointed as a whole, their defensive midfielder kept everything secured at the back with 84 tackles and 148 successful ground duels. He even maintained an impressive 53.62 per cent success rate in the latter aspect. Overall, Casemiro is arguably the best defensive midfielder of the present time.

