Most valuable Premier League XI at the moment (September 2021)

In the past few seasons, the Premier League has emerged as the most well-balanced and stacked top-flight in all of Europe. With Real Madrid and Barcelona experiencing their worst run of form on the European front as well as in their internal functioning, English clubs have established their supremacy.

Following years of Spanish dominance, Premier League fans were relieved to see an all-English affair in the last two Champions League finals.

The most interesting new signings in the Premier League

With a total spend of close to three billion euros, English clubs were majorly active in the summer transfer window of 2021. Despite their recent struggles, Arsenal ended the transferral period as the highest spenders, bringing in the likes of Ben White and Albert Lokonga.

Here's a look at the Transfer fees of player arrivals into the Premier League since 1992 pic.twitter.com/TSbwlxajby — Harsh (@xHarshness) September 3, 2021

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Tottenham successfully bolstered their center-back options by acquiring Ibrahima Konate and Cristian Romero, respectively. After much speculation, Leon Bailey finally joined the Premier League, signing for Aston Villa as a direct replacement for Manchester City-bound Jack Grealish.

Romelu Lukaku, Bryan Gil, Patson Daka, Marc Cucurella and the goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the most notable additions to the English top-flight this season.

Considering so many personnel changes, clubs experienced a major shift in their valuations. While La Liga and Serie A sides lost multiple star players, the Premier League reigned supreme by procuring some of the best and most expensive talent available on the market.

As a result, the first division of English football can boast the most star-studded set of players across all of Europe. With a total quotation of €955 million, let's take a look at the most valuable Premier League XI (4-4-2) at the moment:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (€60m, Liverpool)

Alisson famously scored a last-minute goal last season

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, Alisson Becker is the most valuable player between the sticks in the Premier League. The Brazilian number 1 was purchased by Jurgen Klopp in 2018 for €62.5 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper for a brief period.

Alisson proved to be the final piece in Klopp's masterful puzzle, transforming Liverpool into the continental giants they are now. Following his signing, the Reds went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League in successive seasons.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (€75m, Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold has achieved a lot at just 22

Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise to prominence has been meteoric, to say the least. The 22-year-old Englishman was initially used as a back-up full-back in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, who was struggling with injuries at the time.

However, his astounding and consistent performances quickly cemented his place on the right side of Klopp's defence. Possessing a unique sense of creativity, Alexander-Arnold is easily one of the best crossers of the ball in all of Europe.

Center-back: Raphael Varane (€70m, Manchester United)

Varane had a commanding Premier League debut

Real Madrid's loss proved to be Manchester United's gain as the Red Devils pounced on the opportunity to sign their star defender Raphael Varane as soon as he became available. Considering his distinguished CV, €40 million is being rightly labeled as a steal.

Raphaël Varane today:



67 touches

51 passes completed (91%)

8/8 duels won (100%)

— 5/5 aerial

— 3/3 ground

5/5 long passes completed (100%)

3/3 tackles won (100%)

3 clearances made



He was dominant both on and off the ball. pic.twitter.com/fUb7nD17Ws — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 11, 2021

The World Cup winner arrives at Old Trafford, having spent 10 years with the Spanish giants. If his first couple of performances have anything to say, the Premier League has gained yet another elite defender.

Also read: 5 best dribblers in the world right now (September 2021)

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith