Predicting dark horses to win Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A (2021-22)

In the past few seasons, the top five European leagues have witnessed an uprising of certain teams. As a result, the same usual suspects have ended up tasting domestic glory. With PSG and Bayern Munich at the summit, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga have basically been a one-horse league for a while now. Once considered to be one of the most competitive leagues across the footballing world, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have conquered England on three occasions in the past four seasons.

Nevertheless, there has never been an absence of a few surprise packages now and then. Time and time again, underestimated powerhouses have risen above the shackles of financial limitations and low ambitions to prove every single one of their doubters wrong.

Instances where dark horses had the last laugh

Leicester City's shock 2015-16 Premier League triumph was nothing short of a miracle. Nevertheless, the Foxes truly deserved their moment in the sun after putting in some consistent performances. A year after escaping relegation by the skin of their teeth, Leicester defeated the impossible odds of 5000-to-1 to lift the elusive title for the first time in their 137-year old history.

Lille who won the Ligue 1 title lost 4-0 at home against OGC Nice.



Christophe Galtier who won the Ligue 1 title last season with Lille is now Nice’s manager. 💀 pic.twitter.com/6aBkHeoLjE — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 14, 2021

Apart from the story of the quintessential underdogs, multiple instances with similar pedigree have occurred all across Europe. Lille's recent Ligue 1 conquest seems extra impressive when one considers the sheer monetary difference between Les Dogues and title-favorites PSG. In Spain, Atletico Madrid successfully shattered Real Madrid and Barcelona's nine-year-long duopoly in 2014 under the enigmatic Diego Simeone.

Henceforth, the so-called dark horses have flourishingly defied the odds on multiple occasions to finish at the top of the pile. Although the French and German top-flights show little signs of following the aforementioned trend in the near future, the same cannot be said for the remaining three leagues.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams in La Liga, Serie A, and Premier League who can shock everyone in 2022 by winning their respective leagues:

#3 Sevilla (La Liga)

Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title in 2020

Ever since their promotion to La Liga in 2001, Sevilla have secured a top-half finish in each of the subsequent 21 seasons. Their worst league placements during this period have been two successive ninth-place finishes between 2011-2013. Even though the Andalusian side have only topped La Liga once, with their solitary win coming in the 1945-46 season, Sevilla have been serious title challengers on multiple occasions.

The six-time Europa League winners have remained competitive year in and year out after selling some of their most valuable assets. However, due to their astute transfer policy, Sevilla have always been able to recover from the loss of numerous first-team players.

Their appointment of Monchi as the sporting director of the club has proven to be a stroke of genius. The Spaniard is solely responsible for initiating bargain purchases of stalwarts like Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic. His initial work in Sevilla's youth setup enabled the club to discover some serious talents, including Jesus Navas and the evergreen Sergio Ramos.

Erik Lamela scored more goals in his La Liga debut for Sevilla (2) than he managed to score in the Premier League last season (1) 😅🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/LFeJScAfA5 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 16, 2021

With Monchi's precision, Sevilla have mastered the transfer market, rarely getting a transfer wrong. Furthermore, the vision behind hiring Julen Lopetegui after his disastrous spell at Real Madrid is turning out to be an inspired piece of business by the club. In his two years at the helm, Lopetegui has managed to record a more than impressive 60.55 win percentage rate, losing just 21 of the 109 games in charge.

During a solid fourth-place finish last season, Sevilla exuded the potential to finish much higher in the league. At one point, the Andalusians seemed actual title contenders considering the big three's wavering form. With Barcelona in huge turmoil and the two Madrid sides displaying a hoard of inconsistencies, this might be Lopetegui's best bet to push for a maiden league title.

Also read: 5 goalkeepers with the best ball distribution in the world right now

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith