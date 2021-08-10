5 reasons why Barcelona can win La Liga (2021-22)

After slumping to third place in La Liga for the first time since 2008, Barcelona started preparations for the 2021-22 season with a bang. In the span of two months, the Catalans announced the arrival of four first-team players along with the addition of some exciting talents to the B team.

However, proceedings derailed soon after when it was revealed that Lionel Messi would be ending his 21-year stay with Barcelona due to regulations imposed by La Liga. To pile on their difficulties, their latest signings are yet to be registered with the club. In hindsight, the Spanish stalwarts are currently backed up in a tight corner, to say the least.

Barcelona's recent record in La Liga

The past few years have brought a lot of firsts for Barcelona and not in a good way. The 26-time La Liga champions finished out of the top two for the first time in 12 years. This year also marked the first time since the 2007-08 season that Barcelona have gone more than a year without claiming the league title.

▪️ Diego Simeone played for Atletico

▪️ Luis Enrique played for Barcelona

▪️ Sergio Ramos played for Sevilla

▪️ Valencia were La Liga champions



😵 This coming La Liga campaign will be the first without Leo Messi since 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟯/𝟬𝟰... pic.twitter.com/0lJ5utmKbB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 9, 2021

Having stated that, the Blaugrana are also the only team to have finished in the top spot, as many as 10 times in the last 16 years. The domestic dominance exuded by Barcelona in the presence of rivals like Real Madrid is truly inspirational. Despite their last La Liga triumph occurring under Ernesto Valverde back in 2019, the Catalan giants undoubtedly possess the lineage to reclaim the coveted trophy, even at their lowest points.

Considering their obvious might, here are 5 reasons as to why Barcelona can shock everyone by winning the 2021-22 La Liga title:

#5 A dynamic presidential change

Laporta was elected Barcelona president in March 2021

Ever since winning the elusive Champions League trophy in 2015, Barcelona have spiraled on a consistent downward trajectory, falling to new lows season after season. Under the reign of Josep Bartomeu, the club abandoned their core ideals of trusting routine over flamboyance and instead focussed on the 'Galacticos' approach of squad-building. With no structured planning for the future, coupled with absurd monetary decisions, the La Liga giants find themselves in a financial mess.

Rumors coming out of Spain that Barça CEO has offered Messi one final shot at a renewal. This means that Laporta must have given into the CVC deal. How else were the player signed going to be registered this season? Let’s see what happens in the next 24 hrs ⏳🙏🏻 #MessiQuedate pic.twitter.com/wFcriXbEbl — Roma⚽️🇬🇹 (@rsotom6) August 10, 2021

However, within five months of re-election, Joan Laporta has shown much more dynamism than his predecessor could ever muster in the span of six years. Laporta, who oversaw the most glittering period in Barcelona's history, has already displayed his astute sense of business. The 58-year-old Spaniard re-negotiated terms with multiple employees to lower their bloated wages, offered to them by the previous regime.

In lieu of keeping their heads down, Joan Laporta has come out all-guns-blazing, making numerous crucial decisions in quick succession. Laporta recently secured a €500 million credit line with investment giant Goldman Sachs, much of which will be used to settle the pending loans and unpaid wages.

With his apparent passion for the club, the Catalan politician has the adept mindset to bring Barcelona to their former glory. Laporta's success in administration could uplift the entire squad, who can thrive on the pitch as a result.

#4 Struggles of their closest rivals

Madrid have had a tumultuous time after winning La Liga in 2020

The 2020-21 season brought many heavyweight clubs to their knees, including the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and, most devastatingly, Barcelona. Nevertheless, overshadowed by their rivals' plight, Real Madrid also displayed the emergence of some deep-rooted cracks in the team's management.

Under club-legend Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos became unstoppable on the continental stage, winning nine trophies in his first spell at the club. However, his second spell could not curtain the lack of squad depth as well as the over-reliance on past-their-prime players.

As a result, Real Madrid could only muster 25 wins during the 2020-21 La Liga campaign, including an embarrassing Copa del Rey defeat to second-tier minnows Alcoyano.

🚨| Carvajal, Mendy, Odriozola and Kroos are all OUT for the first La Liga's game. And it's also very unlikely Benzema will play. @marca — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 9, 2021

With both of their first-choice center-backs, namely Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, leaving for greener pastures in the same window, Madrid are more vulnerable than ever. Even current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid experienced a title-threatening slump towards the end of the season. If Barcelona play their cards right, winning the Spanish top-flight in 2022 could be a reasonable target for Blaugrana.

