5 most underrated strikers in world football right now

Strikers of the modern generation have to meddle with a double-edged sword, that is the reception of their skills by the footballing world. A prolific 20-plus goal season could earn you a big-money move to an elite club, while failing to hit the ground running could restrict you to the bench. In such a chaotic environment, while a lot of strikers take their game to the next level, the other lot end up cracking under immense pressure.

Strikers who have started the 2021-22 season on fire

Wasting no time in adjusting to the physical nature of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in two games. West Ham striker Michail Antonio has continued his red-hot form from last term, with four strikes already in the league.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Karim Benzema is currently the top scorer AND top assister across Europe's top 5 leagues 🔥 Karim Benzema is currently the top scorer AND top assister across Europe's top 5 leagues 🔥 https://t.co/wJGFMjjUfs

Elsewhere, Karim Benzema is dominating all the headlines in Spain, with eight goals in just six league appearances. Former European Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile has also gained serious momentum in a bid to reclaim his prize with six goals in Serie A. Nevertheless, the fiery duo of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are currently leading the race with 11 goals in all competitions.

While the aforementioned strikers have received widespread acclaim due to their insane statistics, the heroics of several forwards go unnoticed each season. Considering such under-the-radar players, let's take a look at five of the most underrated strikers in world football right now:

#5 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Schick scored an absolute worldie at the Euros

With a humble valuation of €28m, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick comes in fifth place. For a former wonderkind who apparently failed to reach his true potential, Schick has had an impressive 2021. With Leverkusen enduring a tough 2020-21 season, Schick's 13 goals in all competitions allowed the Bundesliga club to secure a decent finish.

However, the Czech international displayed his true colors after the season's conclusion. He spearheaded a rejuvenated Czech Republic side at Euro 2020, banging in five crucial goals. In addition to vying for the competition's golden boot, his magisterial strike from near the half-way line against Scotland was deemed the goal of the tournament.

Appah Malouda @appah_malouda99 Superb goal from Patrick Schick of Czech Republic....So far, Best goal of the Euro tournament Superb goal from Patrick Schick of Czech Republic....So far, Best goal of the Euro tournament https://t.co/tYIiDX8rXk

Even at club level, the journeyman has faired decently, taking his constant transfers into consideration. Schick has suffered gravely from the unrealistic hype that has surrounded him throughout his career. Still just 25, the lanky striker is on track to revamp his reputation, having already netted four goals this term.

#4 Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Weghorst has burst onto the scene with Wolfsburg

The fact that Wout Weghorst is still an unknown entity outside Germany thoroughly solidifies his status as an underrated striker. With five goal contributions already this season, Weghorst has proven to be one of the most productive strikers in Europe.

Having played in the Eredivisie for the majority of his senior career, Wolfsburg decided to take a punt on him in 2018. Purchased for just €10.5 million, the Dutch striker has more than justified the transfer fee, with an impressive 67 goals in 127 appearances.

Ever since joining Die Wölfe, Weghorst has seen a constant rise in his goalscoring output. The 29-year-old striker capped off a sensational 2020-21 season with 25 goals across all competitions, leading his side to a historic fourth-placed finish. With top clubs like Inter and Tottenham interested in acquiring the talented striker, Weghorst absolutely deserves more recognition.

Also read: 5 superstars who failed as managers at former clubs

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith