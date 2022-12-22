FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leak hints at Silas Katompa SBC appearing in Ultimate Team

Silas Katompa's Winter Wildcards card in FIFA 23 has been leaked as part of a Squad Building Challenge. This latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff.

Normally, the crux of the items in the Winter Wildcard promo will be available in packs and heavily rely on luck. The odds of getting these cards will be quite low, but things change with an SBC. Every FIFA 23 player who will complete Silas' Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge can guarantee themselves the card.

Silas Winter Wildcards SBC could be a big hit in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There have been some amazing SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which have greatly improved players' squads. The leaked Squad Building Challenge featuring Silas' Winter Wildcards version could join the list if its actual stats are close to the predicted ones.

The Pace is likely the strongest aspect of the upcoming item. Silas' base card has an impressive Pace, and any promo offering is likely to build on that. The item will likely be a striker card, the same as his base version.

The special offering will also have admirable Shooting and Dribbling, which could yield great results in front of the goal. The 85 Overall isn't the highest and could put players off getting it, but apart from that, the item looks great.

However, the lower Overall could also mean a lower cost for completing the Squad Building Challenge. It remains to be seen when the SBC will be released in Ultimate Team and how many coins will be required to accomplish it.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff We should have AT LEAST one player SBC each day



Winter wildcards We should have AT LEAST one player SBC each dayWinter wildcards 🚨We should have AT LEAST one player SBC each dayWinter wildcards⛄️🔥

Interestingly, FUT Sheriff has also hinted at single-player SBCs appearing daily when the Winter Wildcards promo is live. Whether this turns out to be true will is something only time will tell.

The title often offers a special set of cards that are characterized by boosted stats and overall. Players have already got a taste of things to come thanks to the Swaps program, which contains the special cards of Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali. The Winter Wildcards promo is all set to go live tomorrow night, December 22

For now, the upcoming content in FIFA 23 seems promising, and players have plenty of special content to look forward to before the arrival of the Team of the Year promo.

Poll : 0 votes