5 best FIFA 23 World Cup-themed cards in Ultimate Team

The recently concluded FIFA World Cup was among the most entertaining editions in the tournament's history while simultaneously providing gamers with exciting content in FIFA 23. EA Sports did an excellent job capitalizing on the hype by releasing a host of promos in Ultimate Team.

With so many promos being introduced, there is a wide gallery of cards for gamers to choose from when building a FUT squad. However, the player pool is a mixed bag consisting of impressive cards as well as underwhelming ones. In such a scenario, it is important for fans to know which cards to go for and invest their coins in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Lionel Messi, Rafael Leao, and 3 other amazing promo cards released during the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Tournament)

As the most expensive promo card released during the course of the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe's 94-rated version is unsurprisingly included in this list.

Mbappe is widely regarded as the best gold attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It is only natural that a boosted version of the PSG star would be among the most overpowered players in the game.

Despite not securing the FIFA World Cup title, Mbappe spearheaded the attack for the French national team, winning the Golden Boot in the process. His abilities are reflected accurately in FIFA 23, as his TOTT variant is only the second card in the game to possess 99 pace, along with lethal shooting and sublime dribbling attributes.

2) Lionel Messi (Team of the Tournament)

Widely regarded as the best footballer to ever grace the sport, Lionel Messi cemented his legacy in the annals of the beautiful game by winning the World Cup with Argentina. He was also recognized as the best player in the tournament, winning the Golden Ball award. The PSG star received an incredible Team of the Tournament card for his efforts.

Despite having a similar overall rating to his RTTK version, TOTT Messi is significantly better in-game, as he possesses slightly better stats and improved work rates.

3) Christopher Nkunku (Path to Glory)

Path to Glory was a fantastic way to kick off the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23. These cards received upgrades throughout the course of the tournament based on their nation's performance.

Christopher Nkunku already possessed incredible attributes in FIFA 23. Since France made it all the way to the final of the World Cup, his Path to Glory version has received a host of boosts.

The 92-rated card has a coveted combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, as well as incredibly well-rounded stats in all aspects. His versatile attributes ensure that gamers can deploy him in various positions in-game. However, his abilities come at a significant cost, as he is by far the most expensive Path to Glory card in the FUT transfer market.

4) Rafael Leao (World Cup Phenoms)

The World Cup Phenoms promo had an interesting concept that made it a massive success among FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans around the globe. The promo provided special boosted versions of youngsters who established themselves on the international football scene, rising to prominence and showcasing their talent on the greatest stage of them all.

Rafael Leao is the headlining card for this promo. His price in the FIFA 23 transfer market is an indication of how effective he is in-game. The 91-rated Portuguese striker has received a skill move upgrade and now possesses five-star skills, making him an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23.

5) Virgil van Dijk (World Cup Stories)

The World Cup Stories promo was undoubtedly the most underwhelming event during the course of the tournament. However, it still provided fans with several overpowered cards in Ultimate Team, including a 92-rated Virgil van Dijk with incredible buffs to his stats.

Despite the lengthy meta being a thing of the past, players like Van Dijk are still exceptional in-game due to their attributes and domineering physical presence. His gold version was considered the best gold centre-back in the game for a long time, so it makes sense that a boosted version will also be overpowered.

