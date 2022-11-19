EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2, gamers get new dynamic cards

Path to Glory Team 2 has been released in FIFA 23, and gamers will now be able to add some brilliant cards to their Ultimate Team squad. The promo, introduced as part of FUT World Cup content, has been incredibly popular among the community. This is primarily due to the boosted stats and overall scores of the player items it offers. Moreover, each card in this promo has the potential to see further improvements.
This is the second and final team release in the Path to Glory promo, and a new set of special cards has been released. Like the player items that came last week, there are some brilliant offerings in the latest PTG promo that FIFA 23 gamers can look to make the most of.
Moreover, some of these cards have a real chance of seeing their nations reach the later stages of the FIFA World Cup. This will essentially result in the items gaining more value in the coming days.
FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2 cards available in different packs or can be acquired from market
Let's take a look at the overalls of all the new Path to Glory cards that are now live in the game. Some of these items were leaked on social media, so players had been patiently waiting for them to appear.
Complete list of FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2 cards
- Ellyes Skhiri CDM 85
- Sardar Azmoun ST 85
- Afif LW 85
- Junya Ito RW 86
- Cristian Romero CB 86
- Sofiane Boufal CF 86
- Hirving Lozano RW 87
- Yannick Carrasco LM 87
- Kyle Walker RB 87
- Christian Pulisic LW 87
- Bruno Guimaraes CM 87
- Antonio Gomez CAM 88
- Marcelo Brozovic CDM 88
- Leon Goretzka CM 89
- Christopher Nkunku CF 89
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 89
These cards will now be available in most FIFA 23 packs as long as they are eligible to contain the player items. Gamers should note that the odds of getting these cards are rare and that most of them will have high prices, at least for the time being. While the highest overall this time is lower than last week's, there are some strong meta cards here.
There's currently a Path to Glory Aaron Ramsey card that can be earned by completing certain objectives that are part of the promo. Furthermore, three more cards will be added on Sunday night as part of the mini-release. Additionally, Special Squad Building Challenges will appear by November 25. It remains to be seen how many new cards will be added to the current promo.
EA Sports has already introduced plenty of content as part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations. The publisher has gone for a streamlined approach that integrates new content with existing squads of gamers. So far, plenty of rewards have been made available to fans for them to improve their teams. And it seems like the bonuses won't stop coming anytime soon.