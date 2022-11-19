EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2, gamers get new dynamic cards

Path to Glory Team 2 has been released in FIFA 23, and gamers will now be able to add some brilliant cards to their Ultimate Team squad. The promo, introduced as part of FUT World Cup content, has been incredibly popular among the community. This is primarily due to the boosted stats and overall scores of the player items it offers. Moreover, each card in this promo has the potential to see further improvements.

This is the second and final team release in the Path to Glory promo, and a new set of special cards has been released. Like the player items that came last week, there are some brilliant offerings in the latest PTG promo that FIFA 23 gamers can look to make the most of.

Moreover, some of these cards have a real chance of seeing their nations reach the later stages of the FIFA World Cup. This will essentially result in the items gaining more value in the coming days.

FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2 cards available in different packs or can be acquired from market

Let's take a look at the overalls of all the new Path to Glory cards that are now live in the game. Some of these items were leaked on social media, so players had been patiently waiting for them to appear.

Complete list of FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 2 cards

Ellyes Skhiri CDM 85

Sardar Azmoun ST 85

Afif LW 85

Junya Ito RW 86

Cristian Romero CB 86

Sofiane Boufal CF 86

Hirving Lozano RW 87

Yannick Carrasco LM 87

Kyle Walker RB 87

Christian Pulisic LW 87

Bruno Guimaraes CM 87

Antonio Gomez CAM 88

Marcelo Brozovic CDM 88

Leon Goretzka CM 89

Christopher Nkunku CF 89

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 89

These cards will now be available in most FIFA 23 packs as long as they are eligible to contain the player items. Gamers should note that the odds of getting these cards are rare and that most of them will have high prices, at least for the time being. While the highest overall this time is lower than last week's, there are some strong meta cards here.

There's currently a Path to Glory Aaron Ramsey card that can be earned by completing certain objectives that are part of the promo. Furthermore, three more cards will be added on Sunday night as part of the mini-release. Additionally, Special Squad Building Challenges will appear by November 25. It remains to be seen how many new cards will be added to the current promo.

EA Sports has already introduced plenty of content as part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations. The publisher has gone for a streamlined approach that integrates new content with existing squads of gamers. So far, plenty of rewards have been made available to fans for them to improve their teams. And it seems like the bonuses won't stop coming anytime soon.

