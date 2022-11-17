FIFA 23 FGS Challenge 6 SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, solutions, and more

With the World Cup just around the corner, EA has released the latest FGS Challenge Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in anticipation of the next Global Series event.

The single-task SBC provides an economical way for players to obtain some excellent rewards for their FUT squad without spending a lot of coins. Challenges like these are essential for regular FIFA 23 gamers looking to exchange some of their fodder for potentially high-value cards. Furthermore, fortunate individuals can also pack some player items from the Path to Glory series through such SBCs if they are lucky enough.

FGS, short for FIFA Global Series, is the professional side of the game that started back in October and presents itself every week. The SBC is meant to allow players to obtain high-quality cards. Here's a step-by-step guide to finishing the FGS Challenge 6, as well as a cost analysis.

FIFA 23 FGS Challenge 6 SBC is a good way to get high-value rewards without spending too much time or money

This challenge is relatively hassle-free and can be completed by finishing one single task. While there are some chemistry requirements and other restrictions, one can get the SBC over with quite easily by meeting these conditions:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

First Owned players in the squad: Minimum two

Nationalities in squad: Minimum five

Players from the same club: Maximum four

Rating of the squad: Minimum 75

Chemistry point rating of the squad: 23

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 5,000-7,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC cost analysis

Building a squad from scratch to meet all of the above requirements will cost around 6,000 FUT coins on any given platform, depending on current market rates. Given that the SBC reward is a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack that is also tradeable, completing the challenge is a very profitable goal for regular gamers who can make a quick buck on the market.

The fact that gamers have to use two first-owned cards in the team is not a very big deal, considering the minimum squad rating required for the Squad Building Challenge is 75. This means that many fodder cards may also be used to further mitigate the cost of completing the FGS Challenge 6 in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

Casual FIFA 23 players might feel that the number of conditions makes the SBC hard to complete; however, it's quite the contrary. Most of the rules for making a viable squad are not that strict, given that there are no quality prerequisites. Moreover, the comparably lower team-rating requirement helps in choosing cheaper cards from the market to fill the necessary holes.

The 23-chemistry-points condition might seem daunting at first, especially since players must use cards from at least five different nations. That said, gamers get to use as many as four players from the same club to boost their chemistry points, making the requirement easier to meet.

Honestly, for an optimal build, the two first-owned cards used in the squad will dictate what the other player items in the team will be. Using lower quality (Bronze or Silver) European cards from the market might help keep the cost of completing the FGS Challenge 6 SBC low.

All in all, if gamers manage to use sufficient fodder to accomplish the Squad Building Challenge without spending an exorbitant amount of coins, the reward is quite worth it. The Jumbo Premium Gold Pack contains 24 gold items, out of which seven are guaranteed rare ones. With a new TOTW (Team of the Week) announced, lucky players can also pack one of its exclusive cards to add to their FIFA 23 squads.

