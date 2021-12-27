It's that time of year when lists are compiled and records are reviewed. 2021 has been an action-packed year in the world of football and we would have it no other way. The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 brought the world to a standstill. Fortunately enough, we have been recovering this year and football has been a blessing.

There have been so many standout performers in 2021. We all know how tight the Ballon d'Or race was this year. Compiling a list of the best players in a calendar year is one task, and picking a team comprising of the best individuals in their respective positions is a wholly different challenge.

But let's try to hack it anyway. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Sportskeeda Team of the Year (2021).

Sportskeeda Team of the Year 2021

Manager - Thomas Tuchel

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is a clear-cut winner here. He took charge of an out-of-sorts Chelsea side in late January 2021. The German coach almost instantly transformed the Blues into one of the most defensively solid units in all of Europe.

He also improved players immediately and the results were there for everyone to see. Chelsea won the 2020-21 Champions League and Tuchel's ideas and in-game management were all extremely beneficial to them.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Edouard Mendy had a save percentage of 43.5% in the Premier League in 2021. It's the best of any goalkeeper who has played more than 20 games in the English top-flight this year. Mendy was phenomenal for Chelsea in their Champions League triumph.

Chelsea's defenders deserve a lot of praise for the way they've guarded their final third this year but Mendy has bailed them out on multiple occasions too.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

There is no convincing us otherwise. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most technically polished and creative footballers on the planet. He is phenomenal with the ball at his feet and is Liverpool's creator-in-chief.

While the attacking side of the 23-year-old's game is significantly better than the defensive, he is still solid at dispensing his duties when his team is on the backfoot. Alexander-Arnold has already scored two goals and provided 11 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

Centre-back - Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City signed Ruben Dias for a sum in the ballpark of €68 million in the summer of 2020. The Portuguese international was phenomenal for City in the 2020-21 season. His exploits at the back helped Pep Guardiola's men secure a third Premier League title in four years.

Dias is also a threat from set-pieces thanks to his aerial ability. The former Benfica man has shown a lot of maturity at the heart of City's backline despite being just 24-years-old. He was chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season last term.

GOAL @goal Was there a better defender in 2021 than Ruben Dias? 🙅‍♂️



Was there a better defender in 2021 than Ruben Dias? 🙅‍♂️https://t.co/xAbF5RIIxZ

Centre-back - Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is one of the best centre-backs in the world. In addition to being a reliable presence in the backline, the Brazilian international is a pretty good technician. This enables him to play in midfield when the need arises.

Despite not being all that tall, Marquinhos is a huge aerial threat thanks to his incredible leap. With Dias and Marquinhos at the heart of defence, this side will have no difficulty playing out from the back either.

Left-back - Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

In the end, it was a tough call between Joao Cancelo and Theo Hernandez. The former has simply been phenomenal this year. Hernandez has done a great job too but the Portuguese international has been one of the best players in the Premier League in the ongoing season.

Cancelo has three goals and seven assists to his name this term from 25 appearances across all competitions. That is despite being played out of position at left-back. Cancelo is primarily a right-back but has been doing a stellar job on the left flank.

City Report @cityreport_ Joao Cancelo is the best full-back in the world. Joao Cancelo is the best full-back in the world. https://t.co/cXr9nGwanj

