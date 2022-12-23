EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1 cards featuring De Bruyne and more

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards' Team 1 is here and it consists of special cards of Kevin De Bruyne, Ousmane Dembele, and more as club football returns to Ultimate Team. This promo marks the end of a month and a half of FIFA World Cup-themed content, which EA Sports released on the occasion of the mega event in Qatar.

The promo had been rumored to appear in the last two weeks, and the special cards were also leaked. All the earlier leaks have been found to be true after EA Sports released the first team from Winter Wildcards. Suffice it to say that there are some truly special choices, like the special version of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian isn't the only great card released as part of FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1. Some stunning additions could be a real asset for the Ultimate Team squad of any player. Let's take a look at all the special cards that have been released as part of Team 1.

The Winter Wildcards promo has brought a truly special version of Kevin De Bruyne to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Many fans widely consider the Belgian to be the finest midfielder of the current generation.

Despite falling short for the nation, De Bruyne has been one of the key factors in Manchester City's rising dominance in recent times. The Winter Wildcards version is a true reflection as it has some great stats across several categories.

FIFA 23 players have more options to contend with as EA Sports has released some amazing cards as part of Team 1.

Complete list of FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1 members

Kevin De Bruyne CM 93

Ousmane Dembele ST 87

Ferland Mendy LB 87

N'Golo Kante CDM 91

Jadon Sancho CAM 90

Jack Butland GK 89

Joao Felix RW 89

Fikayo Tomori CB 88

Justin Kluivert LW 86

Tahith Chong LM 84

Lukas Klostermann CB 86

Toljan RB 86

Girgio Chielleni CAM 87

Daniel Verde RW 85

Alexandre Pato ST 86

Ousmane Dembele is another special card that will likely be very popular in the FIFA 23 community. His Winter Wildcards version is an upgrade of the existing promo selections in Ultimate Team and has received a further boost across several areas.

The same applies to Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan, whose TOTW card was one of the most used options in Ultimate Team. The new promo has brought an even greater number of special cards for everyone to use in the PvP mode. There are other interesting additions as well, like Chiellini's card that has CAM as its base position.

Rodrigo De Paul's card has also been released as part of an SBC, and it remains to be seen which ones will appear in subsequent challenges over the next few days.

Poll : 0 votes