FIFA 23 leaks suggest that Rodrigo De Paul will receive an SBC card during Winter Wildcards promo

Winter Wildcards is right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and social media is replete with leaks about the upcoming event, with Rodrigo De Paul expected to be the latest inclusion. FUT Sheriff recently took to Twitter to reveal that the Atletico Madrid midfielder will receive an SBC version during the upcoming promo, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts around the world.

With World Cup-themed promos coming to an end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have announced that Winter Wildcards will make a highly anticipated return to cover the festive period in Ultimate Team. The promo was a major success last year, and fans will be hoping for more of the same in FIFA 23 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Rodrigo De Paul is rumored to receive an incredible Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Being the winners of the latest FIFA World Cup, the Argentinian national team features some of the most popular and hyped footballers in the world right now, with Rodrigo De Paul being one of them. Being a key figure in their lineup, he acts as the enforcer in midfield by breaking up the opposition's attacks and carrying the ball forward, with those abilities being replicated accurately in FIFA 23.

De Paul's base gold version has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, and was amongst the most popular La Liga midfielders at the start of the game cycle. His versatility is reflected in his well-rounded attributes on the virtual pitch, and his Winter Wildcards version is undoubtedly going to be even better.

What will Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact stats of the card have not been revealed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with this leak on Twitter. Based on these speculations, the card will showcase the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 82

Defending: 80

Passing: 87

Physicality: 84

These stats are a testament to how effective De Paul is in the game's current meta, as he will undoubtedly be an elite-tier box-to-box midfielder.

How will Winter Wildcards De Paul perform in-game?

Given how effective his base gold version was at the start of the game, it's safe to assume that an upgraded version will be nothing short of amazing. Not only will he offer versatility in the midfield, he will also easily fit into any FUT squad with the wide gallery of overpowered Argentinian and La Liga cards available in FUT.

The card should also be easy to obtain, as he will be an SBC. With the current FUT Season coming to an end, gamers will receive Weekly as well as Milestone rewards from Division Rivals, ensuring that they have enough untradeables to complete the SBC for cheap.

