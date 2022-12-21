How to earn and use FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps tokens

The Winter Wildcards Swaps program is live in FIFA 23, and players can now earn up to three tokens at the time of writing. With all in-game content returning to club football, players will once again be able to get unique cards from the same. Winter Wildcards is likely to be the next promo to be released on December 23.

However, players can already earn a card from this promo, all thanks to the swaps program. The overall structure of this content is relatively simple and straightforward. There have already been swaps while the FIFA World Cup 2022 was in progress, with EA Sports releasing special FUT WC Heroes cards as part of the rewards.

While the Winter Wildcards Swaps program has a similar pattern at its core, the ways of obtaining the tokens differ. There's also a difference in the highest number of tokens a FIFA 23 player can have. Understanding the right process will be beneficial for players to plan ahead.

Winter Wildcards Swaps program offering reward packs and unique cards in exchange for tokens

The Winter Wildcards Swaps program commenced on December 19, with the first token released on the same day. Since then, two more have been made available in Ultimate Team, and can be instantly acquired. However, more is expected as EA Sports has announced a total of 25 tokens to be made available.

There will be different methods by which these tokens will be released, with the patterns already observable:

Token 1: Log in to your FUT account and it should appear automatically

Token 2: Complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 1 SBC

Token 3: Complete the First Owner Fiesta

It's pretty clear that EA Sports will be offering different options as reward paths for tokens. It's doubtful, however, that more such tokens will be made available as login rewards. All subsequent tokens will likely either be part of SBCs or objectives, and players must complete them within the stipulated time.

One extra source could be the addition of tokens in special packs. For instance, the Mid-Season 2 Review Pack could have contained a special token. EA Sports did it previously with the FUT WC Swaps program, so it remains to be seen if the same pattern will be repeated in FIFA 23.

The Winter Wildcards Swaps rewards can be obtained by simply collecting the tokens and using them in the relevant section. The choices, for now, will be pretty limited as just three tokens have been released. More are expected to appear tonight and over the coming days, and it remains to be seen how players can obtain them.

Here's the complete list of all the rewards from the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps program:

2 Tokens – Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier

3 Tokens – 81 x 11 pack

5 Tokens – 3 x 84+ Player Pick (1 of 4 Rare Gold Players)

(1 of 4 Rare Gold Players) 10 Tokens – Winter Wildcards Sandro Tonali

10 Tokens – 83+ x 25 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ x 10 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ Winter Wildcards Player Pick (1 of 4 Winter Wildcard Players)

(1 of 4 Winter Wildcard Players) 20 Tokens – 3 x 83+ x 25 pack

FIFA 23 players can opt for either of the first two rewards, but it's worth waiting for the more valuable ones, which should be made available in the next few days.

