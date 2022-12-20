FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3 (December 2022) - How to claim, rewards, and more

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3 for the month of December was released on December 19, and it brings a fresh set of rewards for all the subscribers who play the game. This is a continuous process from Amazon and EA Sports to reward players for their loyalty and the additional amount they pay every month for the premium service.

Prime Gaming rewards are provided monthly to all subscribers and cover different games included in the service. Subscribers get plenty of perks for their membership, with bonus rewards being one of them. With the FUT World Cup content set to get over very soon, this could be the last shot for players to get valuable memorabilia for their Ultimate Team squad.

Let's look at what's included in the Prime Gaming Pack 3 and the possible rewards that FIFA 23 players can obtain. Typically, the offerings come as player packs, which provide different kinds of cards for Ultimate Teams. While luck is integral to the process, the chances of getting something valuable are relatively higher than standard packs from the in-game store.

The FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3 contains valuable additions and can be easily redeemed by subscribers

To enjoy the contents of the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3, you will have to take some extra steps. First, active membership is a must to redeem the rewards, so you must ensure that part at the start.

Then, once it's done, you will need to ensure that your relevant accounts are linked appropriately. This can be done in a relatively straightforward process by completing the following steps:

Head over to the Prime Gaming website. It is restricted in certain regions, and users there won't be able to enjoy these privileges. If Prime Gaming is available in your region, the website should be available with all its offerings.

All the available offers will be shown on the home screen. You must find FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3 from the existing options.

The next step is to ensure that your Prime Gaming account is linked with your EA account. This can be done from the accounts section, and it's a relatively straightforward process.

Once the accounts are linked, select the relevant reward and click on Claim to add it to the game.

Once you've claimed it, go to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the reward pack will be available in your in-game store.

Last night, EA Sports also announced the rewards of the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3. Some exciting options are available in the rewards, and subscribers can get some valuable material added to their game:

7x Rare Gold Players

12x Rare Consumables

2x 82+ Player Picks

1x Lionel Messi Loan Player (20 Matches)

The rewards are valuable because these bonuses come with the Prime Gaming subscription. The Lionel Messi card is on loan, but it can be used for the different friendly modes where matches don't count. The Player Picks and Rare Gold Players could also land the subscribers some exciting options for their Ultimate Team squad.

