FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 (November 2022) - How to claim, rewards, and more

With the release of FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2, November rewards are out for those who play the game and are subscribed to Amazon's service. This monthly rewards system allows Prime Gaming members to get more value for the amount they pay for their subscriptions.

Members get plenty of benefits and premium options in exchange for their subscriptions. Additionally, special perks and rewards are also routinely handed out to maintain interest.

November's rewards are heavily influenced by the ongoing FUT World Cup content in the game. Let's take a look at what subscribers need to do to earn the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 rewards this month.

The FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 offers normal and FIFA World Cup players that can be used to complete events and quests

The first thing you will need to do is unlock the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 rewards. These rewards aren't added to a subscriber's account, so you must claim manually from the correct source. This can be done by following the steps given below:

Ensure that your Prime Gaming subscription is active and hasn't expired. Having a membership is required for both the earning and redemption of the rewards.

Once this is done, head over to the Prime Gaming website.

There will be a wide range of offers on the front page. One of them will be the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 offer, which can be claimed.

Before claiming, ensure that your EA account is linked with your Prime Gaming account. The website will otherwise prompt you to link it. This is a mandatory step.

Once you've linked them, click on "Claim" to add the offer to your account.

Now, get back into your game and load Ultimate Team.

Go to the in-game store, where all the rewards will be visible.

Players will get an in-game message after logging in, confirming the addition of the rewards.

You can then open the packs from the store and claim the rewards.

The rewards for the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 have been announced. As mentioned earlier, FIFA World Cup cards are part of the rewards.

Here is the complete list of all the rewards:

Rare Gold Players - 7

81+ Player Pick - 2

Rare Consumables - 12

Loan Erling Haaland for 15 Games

World Cup Player Picks - 8

Overall, this is a decent collection of rewards as far as players are concerned. The World Cup Player Picks could allow gamers to get cards that can be used to complete tasks and earn swap tokens. These tokens will, in turn, convert into more rewards and allow gamers to earn unique cards.

Additionally, rare consumables are always helpful in the game for different reasons, and there are plenty of rare cards to add. Some of these rewards could also have a card from the ongoing Path to Glory promo, which could be incredibly valuable.

Poll : 0 votes