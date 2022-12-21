Why the FIFA 23 Mid-Season 2 Review Pack is not worth it

The FIFA 23 Mid-Season 2 Review Pack was released on December 20 and is a wrap-up of all the unique content released in the last month and a half.

Review Packs are only released occasionally in the Ultimate Team mode. The contents of these Review Packs differ from the standard ones that are usually available in the game's store, so they always capture the attention of the community. However, there's a catch since these packs usually cost a lot more than regular ones.

The Mid-Season 2 Review Pack is relatively inexpensive and doesn't require too many FUT coins. However, there are better options in the game, and this raises some questions about the pack's value for an Ultimate Team player. Let's look at what the pack contains and why investing the coins elsewhere is better.

The rewards from the Mid-Season 2 Review Pack in FIFA 23 do not justify its cost

To analyze the value proposition of the Mid-Season 2 Review Pack, it's essential to know what content it includes. The exact rewards of a pack can never be known beforehand since there's an aspect of randomness associated with opening a pack. However, knowing the odds of drawing a particular card from the pack can help players guess what they might receive.

Here's all the possible content that can be received from a Mid-Season 2 Review Pack:

One guaranteed player from the FIFA World Cup Path To Glory, Road to the FIFA World Cup, or FIFA World Cup Stories

14 Rare Gold players

Here are the odds for each reward:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 4.7%

FIFA World Cup Path to Glory - 56%

Road to the FIFA World Cup - 20%

World Cup Stories - 22%

The possible rewards of the Mid-Season 2 Review Pack are far better than some of the other special packs that have been released in the game previously. The pack costs 75,000 FUT coins, and every FIFA 23 player can buy it only once.

Although the odds for special rewards are higher, plenty of the potential rewards from the pack are valued at less than the number of coins required to buy it.

Another negative aspect of these FIFA 23 packs is their untradeable nature. EA Sports makes the rewards untradeable to keep the market from crashing. However, this limits the options players have. If the cards they receive are usable in their main squads, then players will find themselves in an unfortunate situation.

The only alternative would be to use the cards as fodder for SBC, but there are better things to do after spending 75,000 coins in the game. This is especially true since there's an upcoming TOTY promo, which will likely be released in January.

Players should consider saving their coins for the time being since the rewards from the FIFA 23 Mid-Season 2 Review Pack rely heavily on luck. However, if a player really wants to buy a special pack, then the Mid-Season 2 Review Pack is probably the best choice among all the ones released so far.

