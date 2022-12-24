"Just the same meta cards over and over again": Fans react to the release of Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released the long-awaited Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most popular and overpowered footballers in the world of FUT. Not only did they add an incredible roster of special cards in packs, there was also a plethora of SBCs and objectives available for gamers to grind for.

The festive season promo is always a massive deal in Ultimate Team. Initially, the FUTMAS promo was a fan-favorite, but it has been replaced in recent years by events like FUT Freeze and Winter Wildcards. While the latter was a massive success last year, fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinion on the implementation of this concept in FIFA 23.

Fans are unhappy with the selection of players in the Winter Wildcards promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While the boosts provided to the cards included in the promo squad are rather impressive, fans are not especially pleased with several meta names being recycled in every promo. With the likes of Dembele, Kante, Sancho, and Tomori being added to the roster, gamers believe that EA Sports are being lazy instead of creative with their recent selections in FIFA 23.

Steve @lifes2comp



Likes of Sancho really don't deserve special cards.



Bring festive flair to your Ultimate Team with these permanently boosted Special Player Items



This is stupid, just the same meta cards over and over again. So unoriginal, what is 'wildcard' about them? Really disappointing. Likes of Sancho really don't deserve special cards.

The inclusion of Giorgio Chiellini as a central attacking midfielder was a rather confusing proposition for FUT enthusiasts. The legendary centre-back is currently playing in the MLS and has received a CAM card with incredible offensive attributes. While this is an interesting idea, it certainly did not go down well with certain sections of the FIFA 23 fanbase on social media.

The Chiellini card in particular garnered plenty of attention from the community. While some were confused by the card's mixed attributes, others were seemingly amused by the idea of an attacking variant of the defensive beast.

K.C. @Not___KC



EA employee fell asleep on the computer screen



Bring festive flair to your Ultimate Team with these permanently boosted Special Player Items



A CAM Chellini card EA employee fell asleep on the computer screen

Fortunately, it was not all doom and gloom on social media. While there were several detractors and disgruntled fans, a large portion of the community also appreciated the entertaining and engaging aspects of the FIFA 23 event. The festive season is always marked by amazing promos in FUT, and Winter Wildcards seems to be no different.

Short Stakked @short_stakked



Bring festive flair to your Ultimate Team with these permanently boosted Special Player Items



Winter wildcards/freeze/futmas is always a top 2 promo for me and we are starting hot today!

Popular FIFA 23 content creator NepentheZ weighed in with his opinion about the event, and he sounded rather pleased with how Winter Wildcards has kicked off proceedings in-game.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Winter Wildcard initial thoughts?



for me, it's a good promo day 1. Seems like EA are in the giving spirit. De Paul SBC slightly expensive imo, but there's lots of fun to be had for sure

Fans were also impressed by the skill move and weak foot boosts provided to several cards included in this lineup. The likes of Butland, Sancho, Klostermann, and others have received random boosts that boost their viability in the game's current meta, much to the delight of FUT enthusiasts.

Jake @Jake_FutTrading



FUT BIRTHDAY CAME EARLY BOYS Bring on the 5 ⭐️ skills

Winter Wildcards is scheduled to be a two-week promo, which means that a wide variety of content is yet to arrive in-game. With the event being released to a mixed reception on day one, it will certainly be interesting to see where EA takes the fan-favorite promo from here.

