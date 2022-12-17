"Did they watch the same tournament as us?": Fans react to release of World Cup Team of the Tournament in FIFA 23

With the 2022 World Cup approaching its final stages, EA Sports has released the Team of the Tournament promo as the conclusive event of the themed festivities in FIFA 23. The promo aims to celebrate the contributions of the best performers in the tournament.

However, the selection of players included in the promo roster is rather contentious and has caused quite a stir among the FIFA community on social media. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions about the event, voicing their displeasure with the selection despite the overpowered nature of the cards.

Fans react to inclusion of certain footballers in FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament squad

After a month of entertaining World Cup content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a roster of the tournament's best performers. However, the selection has not gone down well with fans, who believe the roster does not do justice to some of the most prominent names at the global event.

Popular FIFA 23 content creator PieFace encapsulated the feelings of the community with a tweet. He was left wondering whether the developers at EA Sports were watching the same tournament as the rest of the world.

Fans were vocal about the footballers who they believed should have made it into the promo squad, including several Moroccans.

Morocco were the surprise package at the tournament as they became the first African nation to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. They defeated some of the biggest names in international football against all odds.

At the same time, there were several names on the roster that surprised gamers around the world. Despite their elite stature in the world of football, these players failed to impress in the latest edition of the World Cup. However, they still made it into the Team of the Tournament of FIFA 23.

The promo squad was also accompanied by several SBCs, including the much-anticipated Showdown SBC depicting the final of the World Cup.

However, FUT enthusiasts are disappointed with the two players included in the SBC, as they believe the selection is rather forgettable.

Another SBC that has caused a lot of displeasure among the community is the latest Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC.

While the card itself is spectacular in the current meta of FIFA 23, it is ridiculously overpriced. It costs over 500,000 FUT coins, while the gold version costs around 70,000 FUT coins.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Flashback CR7 is 500,000 Coins.



This is up there with the worst valued SBCs of all time. Flashback CR7 is 500,000 Coins.This is up there with the worst valued SBCs of all time. https://t.co/MKMcJB6o8V

Despite featuring some of the most coveted and overpowered cards in the game, the World Cup Team of the Tournament promo in FIFA 23 has received a lot of criticism in its early stages. Fans will be hoping EA can turn things around in the days to come.

