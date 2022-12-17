With the latest World Cup Team of the Tournament promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team featuring the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, EA Sports has also provided a special card for Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Portuguese forward received a Flashback card in FIFA 23, commemorating his World Cup debut in 2006.

The past few months have been rather tumultuous for Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only did he fall out of favor with his former employers Manchester United, but he also struggled in the World Cup, scoring only one goal as Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals.

However, his legacy with the national side has been celebrated with this latest special card in FIFA 23.

Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo possesses incredible attributes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ronaldo's career has been nothing short of legendary, cementing his position as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. While his club career might have stolen the spotlight with countless trophies and individual honors, his international journey with Portugal has also been incredible.

He holds the record for the most international goals scored in football history, and EA Sports have celebrated the beginning of his journey with Portugal by releasing this Flashback SBC in FIFA 23.

What does Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo look like?

While his overall rating has been reduced from 90 to 87, Flashback Ronaldo has received buffs in several key areas that make him a more viable attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. He possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 84

Defending: 31

Passing: 75

Physicality: 73

The lethal marksman has retained his signature combination of five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot and has been position-changed from striker to left wing.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The Flashback SBC is a rather extensive one and consists of four individual segments with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of all the individual segments:

Portugal

Players from Portugal: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is over 500,000 FUT coins, driven primarily by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is the Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC worth completing?

The SBC is extremely expensive, especially compared to the price of base gold Cristiano Ronaldo, who goes for well under 100,000 FUT coins in the transfer market. While this version possesses more pace and dribbling, making him more viable as a winger in FIFA 23, the nerf to his shooting and physicality is also rather significant.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Flashback CR7 is 500,000 Coins.



This is up there with the worst valued SBCs of all time. Flashback CR7 is 500,000 Coins.This is up there with the worst valued SBCs of all time. https://t.co/MKMcJB6o8V

Despite offering several expensive packs in return for completing individual segments of the SBC, the card is not worth the price. Not only are its stats rather underwhelming, it will also be difficult to add him to any squad due to his lack of club and league-based chemistry links.

