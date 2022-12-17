EA Sports releases FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament promo, Mbappe and Messi headline roster

After almost a month of World Cup-themed content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a conclusive promo associated with the event. It features incredible cards for Messi and Mbappe. The promo is called World Cup Team of the Tournament, and its roster consists of some of the best performers from the various participating nations in the international event.

The ongoing World Cup has reached a stunning climax, with Croatia and Morocco facing off in the third-place tie, followed by the much-anticipated final clash between France and Argentina. With the Finals being contested involving the latter two nations, it is fitting that the Team of the Tournament promo is headlined by two-star players from each roster: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi and Mbappe's performances rewarded with special cards in FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament promo

Both Messi and Mbappe have received incredible special cards in the latest World Cup Team of the Tournament inclusion, making it the most impressive promo roster of FIFA 23 so far.

The lineup in this promo is stacked with some of the most recognizable names from the world of football who have been upgraded significantly over their base versions, and fans will be eager to get their hands on these special items.

Which footballers are included in FIFA 23's World Cup Team of the Tournament roster?

The World Cup is undoubtedly the biggest stage of them all, and the latest edition has provided fans with endless entertainment and led to several players rising to prominence with spectacular performances. Their contributions towards their nations' efforts have been recognized by EA Sports, with the latest promo in FIFA 23, with the lineup consisting of the following names:

Lionel Messi: 94

Kylian Mbappe: 94

Harry Kane: 91

Phil Foden: 90

Theo Hernandez: 89

Diogo Dalot: 88

Thiago Silva: 88

Cody Gakpo: 88

Ivan Perisic: 87

Denzel Dumfries: 87

Josko Gvardiol: 86

Gavi: 86

Mac Allister: 86

Yassine Bounou: 86

Raphael Guerreiro: 85

Not only are these some of the most hyped footballers in the world right now, they also possess incredible attributes in-game, making them overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Which are the best cards in this promo?

As two of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23, it comes as no surprise that Messi and Mbappe will be the most coveted cards in this lineup. While the former possesses spectacular playmaking skills and will be desirable for his position change to center-forward, Mbappe's latest card cements him as the best attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The likes of Theo Hernandez and Phil Foden will be amazing in-game as well, with the former being a fan-favorite amongst pros and casual players alike. Diogo Dalot and Josko Gvardiol will also be effective defenders in the current meta of the game and should be relatively affordable in the transfer market as well.

Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have led their respective nations amazingly in the ongoing World Cup, with the two currently being the joint top scorers in the tournament. This means that not only will the Finals determine the winner of the most coveted trophy in international football, but it will also influence the race for the Golden Boot.

