A special version of Reece Oxford has arrived as the latest Winter Wildcards player SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the Englishman has received some impressive boosts to his stats.

He is the latest inclusion in the list of players who have received special cards during the course of the event, and fans will be eager to get their hands on this incredible card.

EA Sports have done an amazing job of providing regular content during the fan-favorite Winter Wildcards event, with themed objectives and daily SBCs for gamers to grind for.

There is also a plethora of special Winter Wildcards variants in packs, as well as promo cards from past events, making the game more entertaining and rewarding for fans around the globe.

Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford is the latest player SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Winter Wildcard variants are a mixed bunch regarding the boosts provided to these footballers. While some have received 99s in specific attributes, others have received changes to their skill moves, weak foot, or even their position. Reece Oxford is an example of the latter, with the FC Augsburg defender being shifted to a midfield position in-game.

What does Winter Wildcards Oxford look like?

Not only has Oxford received a position change from center-back to central defensive midfield (CDM), but he has also been buffed significantly across all aspects. His 86-rated Winter Wildcards version possesses the following stats in six key areas:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 78

Shooting: 70

Defending: 86

Passing: 82

Physicality: 84

He also has an alternative position as a right-back, making him an incredibly versatile player capable of playing in several defensive positions. The combination of his versatility and incredibly well-rounded stats makes him a viable option in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the SBC?

This Winter Wildcards player SBC requires just a single squad to be submitted to obtain the special card. These are the stipulations that must be met to complete the SBC:

Number of players from the Bundesliga: Minimum one

Players with a minimum OVR of 86: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 40,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of 86-rated cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

Reece Oxford has received an impressive upgrade to his overall rating, attributes, and in-game viability with this Winter Wildcards variant. Not only can he play in midfield and as a right-back, but he has also been provided with the necessary buffs to make him better suited to his new positions.

Apart from the stat upgrades, he has also been boosted from two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot to three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. This makes him an effective defensive enforcer across several positions on the virtual pitch. He will be a valuable addition to any Bundesliga squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with a price of under 40,000 FUT coins.

