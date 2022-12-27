Is the FIFA 23 Season 2 Review Pack worth it?

FIFA 23 players can purchase the Season 2 Review Pack for over 20 hours from the time of writing. The special pack, released at the end of Season 2, is a unique addition that can be bought from the in-game store. This can be done with the help of FUT coins or FIFA Points, and the pack can only be bought once.

Given the special nature of the pack, the content is different from what's available in the regular ones. The expected cards often make the packs pretty exciting for the players, but the special content does come at a cost. These are often priced higher than the standard variants, and the Season 2 Review Pack follows the same trend.

The big question surrounding special packs is their overall worth for a player in Ultimate Team. While the content is better than the what is available in standard variants, the higher cost often makes them worth less than how they look at first glance. Observing the content will allow FIFA 23 players to make rational decisions with their FUT coins.

FIFA 23 Season 2 Review Pack guarantees a special promo card that arrived during FUT World Cup content

The best way for a FIFA 23 player to judge the content is by observing the official description. With the help of the odds that the pack offers, players can also have a brief idea about which cards are most likely to be obtained when they open the Season 2 Review Pack.

Here is all the content that a FIFA 23 player will obtain after opening it. A total of 25 cards will be handed out, and one of them is guaranteed to be a special version:

One guaranteed player from FIFA World Cup Path to Glory, Road to the FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup Stories, FIFA World Cup Phenoms, or the FIFA World Cup TOTT

24 Gold Rare Players

Here are the associated odds of each reward, including the guaranteed card from the promo:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 5.6%

Ones To Watch Player <1%

UCL Roads to the Knockout Player - 1.3%

Rulebreakers Player - <1%

FIFA WC Path to Glory Player - 37%

Road to the FIFA World Cup Player - 14%

World Cup Stories Player - 15%

World Cup Phenoms Player - 16%

World Cup Team of the Tournament Player - 18%

Winter Wildcards Player - 9.7%

Despite the Season 2 Review Pack containing content from the second season, there are chances for a card to appear from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. This doesn't apply to the guaranteed promo offering, which can only be from the special events that appeared during the second season.

The Season 2 Review Pack is thus a far better option to go for, compared to the rest. The 150,000 FUT coins aren't cheap, but it's not unreasonable, like the Winter Snowstorm pack. Moreover, most of the Season 2 promo items still retain their value.

It can be argued that it will be better for FIFA 23 players to spend the coins directly in the market. However, the added risk associated with the packs can also fetch better rewards that are impossible to acquire through that route. While the overall worth is mixed, the Season 2 Review Pack is certainly one of the better ones to open in the game.

Poll : 0 votes