FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leaks hint at Reece Oxford coming as a SBC in Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 has been a special addition during the holiday season, and Reece Oxford's upcoming card could add to the festivities during the last month of the year. According to a tweet by FUT Sheriff yesterday, the leaker believes that the card will appear in the game as an SBC soon.

The Winter Wildcards promo has been the only one so far that has introduced a special player-item SBC each night. There have been some amazing additions up until now, with last night's Toni Kroos being the standout addition.

There isn't a lot of information currently available about the upcoming challenge. Reece Oxford could be a very interesting addition for those running a Bundesliga squad. Its stats and arrival date remain unknown, but the card could be made available as early as tonight.

Reece Oxford's potential Winter Wildcards item could give FIFA 23 players even more options

Since the exact stats of the card haven't been leaked, FUT Sheriff has made some predictions. According to them, FIFA 23 players will receive an 86-rated CDM card. Thanks to a notable Pace stat, the card could have some big surprises in store. It also doesn't make any compromises in the main areas that require good stats, with the card having high stats in both Defending and Physicality.

Despite having a low overall, the card could be a useful addition if the actual stats match FUT Sheriff's predictions. The card's low overall will also likely bring down the completion cost of the SBC, making it very affordable for beginners and players who don't have a lot of coins and fodder to spare.

FIFA 23 players will have to wait to find out when the leaked Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford eventually arrives in the game. Once it makes an appearance, they'll have a better idea of the tasks they'll have to undertake and how many days they'll have to unlock the special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads.

The Winter Wildcards promo has introduced some great special cards and items so far. The first team, released last Friday, has some amazing cards that can be acquired from in-game packs and the FUT market. Gamers have also appreciated the daily release of a player-item SBC. Moreover, each SBC has featured a card from the ongoing promo, so those not relying on the market or packs aren't feeling left out.

The release of Dimitri Payet and Toni Kroos' cards has been great for those who can fit the superstars in their squads in FIFA 23. Although Reece Oxford won't have a similar set of stats and overall, it will likely have a lower cost and should be more accessible.

