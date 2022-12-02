5 best FIFA 23 cards to use in Ultimate Team (December 2022)

It has been a few months since the official launch of FIFA 23, and the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series has witnessed its fair share of changes in that time period. The game's meta is ever-changing and evolving, accommodating and favoring multiple styles of play. This allows gamers to utilize a wide array of players released by EA Sports through various promotional events.

FIFA 23 introduced a brand new system to the series called AcceleRATE, which categorized players on the basis of their running styles. This added an increased sense of realism and authenticity to the game mechanics, and for the early stages of the game, the meta favored players with the 'lengthy' style.

However, the meta has shifted since then, with explosive players being preferred now instead. With the meta of the game being in constant flux, it's important for gamers to recognize the most effective and viable players to be included in their squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most meta cards to add to your squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Kylian Mbappe (Road to the World Cup)

For anyone familiar with FIFA 23 and how it operates in-game, Mbappe's inclusion in this list will come as no surprise. He is the featured cover star of the game and is by far the most overpowered base gold card in the current meta. His 91-rated base version itself is amongst the most coveted cards in FUT, which is a testament to how overpowered his 93-rated Road to the World Cup card is.

Mbappe has all the traits required to be an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23. He has blistering pace, sublime dribbling abilities, lethal finishing, and five-star skill moves. The combination of all these attributes makes him a force to be reckoned with, and this is evident in his price tag on the FUT transfer market.

2) Saeed Al-Owairan (World Cup Hero)

At the start of the current game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, few would have imagined that a Saudi Arabian card would be amongst the most overpowered cards. Being the only card in the game to possess 99 pace, Saeed Al-Owairan's World Cup Hero version perfectly fits the new meta of the game.

World Cup Hero cards were released alongside Path to Glory cards, celebrating the beginning of the most iconic tournament in the world of football. These cards featured significant stat boosts over their base versions, with Al-Owairan receiving a massive upgrade to his overall rating and stats, as well as a weak foot boost.

3) Vinicius Junior (Path to Glory)

With pace being the defining factor of the current meta in FIFA 23, Vinicius Junior's viability has increased dramatically. His base gold version was a popular choice amongst FUT enthusiasts, but was rather underwhelming in the 'lengthy' meta. However, with the emphasis shifting to explosive players, Vinicius is certainly the most overpowered he has ever been in FIFA.

Vinicius was included in the Path to Glory promo of FIFA 23, offering fans a boosted version of the Real Madrid superstar which can further be upgraded based on Brazil's performance in the World Cup. He is extremely similar to Kylian Mbappe, as he possesses incredible pace, dribbling and shooting abilities, as well as five-star skill moves, making him an incredible attacking threat in-game.

4) Patrick Vieira (World Cup Icon)

FUT veterans will be well aware of how overpowered Patrick Vieira is in FIFA. He has historically been amongst the most coveted midfielders in Ultimate Team, and FIFA 23 is no different. He has received a World Cup Icon version in the current game cycle, which is available as the top reward in World Cup Swaps.

Vieira offers a unique blend of pace, defensive abilities, and a domineering physical presence in-game, making him an imposing midfield enforcer in any meta. The most enticing aspect of this card in particular is that fans can claim him for free by grinding World Cup Swaps tokens through gameplay objectives.

5) Fikayo Tomori (Team of the Week)

Team of the Week is a recurring event in FIFA Ultimate Team, and has become an integral part of the game cycle since its inception. However, as time progresses, TOTW cards fall behind the power curve and are no longer in demand. Fikayo Tomori's 86-rated TOTW version defies this trend, as he's considered to be the most overpowered centre-back in FIFA 23's current meta.

With 87 pace, 87 defending, and 83 physicality, it's fairly easy to see why Tomori is so effective in-game. Not only does he possess incredible defensive capabilities, but he also links to several other overpowered cards like TOTW Theo Hernandez, Road to the Knockouts Ismael Bennacer, and Player of the Month Rafael Leao.

