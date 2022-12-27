FIFA 23 Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC has gone live in FIFA 23, and players can now be guaranteed a special card rated over 90 from the ongoing promo. The plus point here is that players won't have to rely on packs or the FUT market to get a card with a high overall.

The latest challenge once again shows why player-item SBCs tend to be the go-to favorite. While they can sometimes cost more to complete, they eliminate the reliance on luck. Once a player completes the challenge, they will unlock the card associated with it. This makes life simpler for players, as they can also determine if the rewards are worth the time and effort.

Let's look at all the tasks that are part of Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC in the game. This will help players anticipate the total amount of coins required to get a sufficient amount of fodder.

Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC offers one of the highest-rated promo cards in FUT 23

The Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC might not be as simple as Ozil's Winter Wildcards challenge, but it's also not as tough as some icon cards. There are, in fact, four tasks that FIFA 23 players will have to complete to unlock the special card of the German midfielder.

Task 1 - Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Taks 3 - Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC, a FIFA 23 player will require about 270,000 FUT coins. They will have to acquire all the fodder directly from the market, which raises the completion cost. Players can complete the SBC cheaper if they use a certain volume of fodder from their stock.

The Toni Kroos Winter Wildcards SBC will be in the game for two weeks. It will allow players to use fodder from different game modes such as Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Hence, following a patient approach while completing the latest Winter Wildcards challenge is a smart move.

After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get a 91-rated CM card. Interestingly, the special card comes with 5-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves, which can't be found on his base card.

The 80 Pace is far better than his base version but needs improvement to allow the card to thrive in the meta. Overall, it's a well-priced FIFA 23 SBC that is worth completing.

