5 FIFA 23 special (promo) cards with the highest pace (November 2022)

FIFA 23 is well over a month into its game cycle, and EA Sports has treated fans to several promos and events during this time. The promos released over the course of the last month have varied greatly in their concepts, execution, and roster selection, providing gamers with a wide gallery of special cards to choose from to add to their FUT squads.

Pace has historically been the most important attribute in the FIFA series, but with the new AcceleRATE system in FIFA 23, the emphasis of the meta has shifted dramatically. Players possessing the lengthy acceleration style are far more overpowered than those who just possess raw pace. However, quick footballers are still in high demand and continue to be incredible in-game.

Note: This article does not include Icon versions.

The fastest special cards released across various promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far

1) Saeed Al-Owairan (World Cup Heroes)

With the recent release of the Path to Glory promo that kickstarted the festivities of the upcoming World Cup in FUT, EA Sports also introduced a squad of World Cup Heroes into packs. These Hero cards have received significant stat boosts over their base versions, and have special dynamic images portraying them as Marvel superheroes.

Despite being from a rather obscure league and nationality as far as FUT is concerned, Saeed Al-Owairan has become a fan-favorite because of his excellent stats and in-game abilities. His World Cup version is currently the only card in FIFA 23 that possesses 99 Pace, which explains why he costs well over 450,000 FUT coins.

2) Moses Simon (Road to the Knockouts)

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo was an excellent addition to FUT as it created hype around real-life football matchups for weeks after its conclusion in-game. Moses Simon was included in the RTTK squad as an 82-rated UEFA Europa League RTTK card, and with Nantes securing qualification for the knockout stages, this special version has received a massive upgrade in FIFA 23.

The 86-rated Moses Simon card possesses 98 Pace, which makes him the second-fastest player in Ultimate Team. This is rather befitting of the Nigerian winger's in-game abilities as he is rather diminutive in stature but compensates for his lack of strength with blinding speed and excellent dribbling abilities.

With a market price of under 30,000 FUT coins, this card is an absolute bargain in FIFA 23.

3) Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Week)

As the fastest base gold player in FIFA 23, Kylian Mbappe's inclusion in Team of the Week 6 created a lot of hype amongst FUT enthusiasts. The PSG superstar is possibly the most overpowered footballer in the game as he possesses all the qualities needed to be a meta attacker, including impressive pace, dribbling, shooting, and 5-star skill moves.

In-form Mbappe is amongst the most coveted attackers in FUT despite not adhering to the lengthy meta of the new AcceleRATE system. He has the same pace as RTTK Simon, but is much more viable in-game with his exceptional attributes in other areas. The FIFA 23 cover star is well and truly the most incredible striker in the game.

4) Jonathan Ikone (Road to the Knockouts)

This is the second inclusion in this list from the amazing RTTK promo. Although this card in particular flew under the radar of most fans due to his low overall rating and average attributes in other aspects, Jonathan Ikone's UEFA Conference League RTTK version is still amongst the fastest in the game.

Despite receiving upgrades due to Fiorentina doing well in the Conference League and progressing to the Knockout stages of the competition, Ikone is still criminally underrated in FIFA 23. He costs just over 20,000 FUT coins, which is a bargain for a card of his caliber.

5) Tajon Buchanan (Nations Dynamic Duos)

To celebrate the upcoming World Cup, EA Sports have released a number of themed objectives and SBCs, including the concept of Nations Dynamic Duos. This includes a group of two players from the same nation released as objectives, who can be obtained by fulfilling certain stipulations based on their nation.

Tajon Buchanan was released as the Canadian Nation Dynamic Duos card alongside Cyle Larin. The Club Brugge pairing is still available to claim in the Milestones objectives section, with Tajon Buchanan being rather easy to complete. The card possesses 97 Pace in FIFA 23, and can play in multiple positions all over the pitch.

Poll : 0 votes