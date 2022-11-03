FIFA 23 RTTK promo: All cards that have received an upgrade in overall rating

The cards that belong to the RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) promo in FIFA 23 are about to receive their final set of upgrades, with the group stages coming to a close. Players can have a concise idea about which cards are going to improve their overalls and stats, and by how much.

Each RTTK card can get two sets of upgrades if they and their team fulfill certain conditions. When the promo was first introduced to FIFA 23, all teams were in the mid-phase of their respective group stages. Since then, teams in the UEFA Champions League have played all their matches.

While the last round of matches in the Europa and Conference leagues are yet to be held, information is available about whether or not the cards from those tournaments will get an upgrade. Let's take a look at what the scenario looks like at the moment.

Some RTTK cards in FIFA 23 have fulfilled the conditions to get both upgrades

In order to get two upgrades, a card needs to fulfill both of these two conditions:

Win 2 of the remaining three group-stage games.

Qualify for the knockouts.

Any card that completes both conditions in real-life will receive a double upgrade. Those who have completed either condition will get only one upgrade and nothing else. FIFA 23 has followed the same pattern in terms of overall improvements that EA Sports has used in its last few releases.

Complete list of RTTK upgrades in FIFA 23

Lionel Messi 92 - 94

Pierre Emeric Aubameyang 89 - 91

Thomas Muller 88 - 90

Phil Foden 88 - 89

Gerard Moreno 87 - 89

Niklas Sule 87 - 88

Federico Valverde 87 - 88

Martin Odegaard 86 - 88

Joao Mario 85 - 87

Lucas Paqueta 85 - 87

Ibrahima Konate 85 - 87

Dejan Kulusevski 85 - 87

Savio Morreira 85 - 87

Martin Terrier 85 - 86*

Franck Zambo Anguissa 84 - 87

Ismael Bennacer 84 - 87

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 84 - 87

Robin Gosens 84 - 86

Jonathan Ikone 83 - 86

Moses Simon 82*

Note: The overalls with asterisks(*) still have unfinished matches and their overalls could change, based on the results of those matches.

Most RTTK cards have secured at least one upgrade in FIFA 23, thanks to their real-life performances. There have been some surprises as Atletico Madrid failed to qualify for the knockouts. With two draws in the process, Thomas Lemar's card remains locked at 86.

Phil Foden narrowly missed out on one upgrade as well, with Manchester City drawing two of their remaining three matches. However, he will still get one upgrade, thanks to their qualification to the knockouts. Similar effects will also be seen in FIFA 23 on Robin Gosens' RTTK card.

It now remains to be seen when the upgrades will be made to these cards. With the rise in overalls, there are bound to be changes made to the stats as well. Some cards that may not have been as good in the past could go up in value after these changes. Cards like that of Gerrard Moreno and Jonathan Ikone are expected to be incredibly valuable, even though both cards were available for less than 20,000 FUT coins at one point.

