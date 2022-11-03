FIFA 23 Ismael Bennacer RTTK card: Upgraded overall, predicted stats, and more

At the time of his release, Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) Ismael Bennacer was probably the best value Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23. The SBC cost around 30,000 FUT coins and provided fans with an 84-rated special version of the AC Milan midfielder, who possessed incredible in-game stats. It was a must-do SBC for anyone using a Serie A squad in FUT.

The concept of RTTK is a rather entertaining one. Although the promo itself lasted only a week, it has kept fans hooked, with people tuning in to watch UEFA club competitions to see if their favorite cards will get upgraded. With the group stages of the Champions League recently coming to a conclusion, the community finally knows which cards will be upgraded in FIFA 23.

RTTK Ismael Bennacer will receive an incredible upgrade in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After a rather tumultuous set of games in their Champions League group, AC Milan had to secure a favorable result on the final matchday to qualify for the knockouts. The Rossoneri were in a group with English giants Chelsea, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb. After a rather shaky start to their campaign, they managed to get the right results in the end and secure both upgrades for RTTK Bennacer.

To secure RTTK upgrades, teams must win two of their final three group stage games, as well as secure qualification for the knockout stages. With their win against RB Salzburg on the final matchday, AC Milan fulfilled both these requirements, ensuring that RTTK Bennacer will receive a massive +3 boost in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will RTTK Bennacer look like after his upgrade?

RTTK Bennacer has a base rating of 84 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Algerian midfielder is a versatile defensive-midfielder in the current meta and performs even better than his stats suggest. With his expected upgrade, he will become even more effective in-game, much to the delight of fans who completed his SBC.

Sahil @Criminal__x Bennacer Owners, He's getting both upgrades and will be 87 rated on 4th November



#FIFA23 #UCL #RTTK Bennacer Owners, He's getting both upgrades and will be 87 rated on 4th November 🇩🇿Bennacer Owners, He's getting both upgrades and will be 87 rated on 4th November✅#FIFA23 #UCL #RTTK https://t.co/pwq0Z0itGS

These are the predicted face-card stats for the upgraded RTTK card after his +3 ratings upgrade:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 73

Defending: 83

Passing: 86

Physicality: 82

With stats like these, he will undoubtedly be broken in-game. With incredible pace, dribbling and passing stats, as well as having impressive defending, physicality and four-star skill moves, he is the complete package in midfield.

In FIFA 23, the card was already incredible despite not adhering to the lengthy meta. With such a significant buff to his in-game attributes, Bennacer's abilities will rival those of the best midfielders in the game. This makes his initial price tag even more surprising, as the card cost almost nothing to complete when he was released during the RTTK promo.

While it is not certain when the RTTK cards will receive their upgrades, fans will be eagerly waiting for these boosts to be made live in FIFA 23. This only adds to the beauty of the RTTK concept, as it has kept gamers engaged and on the edge of their seats in anticipation for weeks of the game cycle.

Poll : 0 votes