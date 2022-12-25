FIFA 23 leaks suggest that Noah Fadiga will receive an SBC during Winter Wildcards promo

The Winter Wildcards promo has had a strong start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. They released a host of SBCs that have gone down well with the fanbase, and Noah Fadiga's latest inclusion has been leaked. According to FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the Belgian defender will receive a position-changed version as an SBC, which will shift him to the left flank as an attacker.

Winter Wildcards was amongst the most popular events in the last iteration of the series, and the promo has made a glorious comeback in FIFA 23. It won fans over within the first two days of its release, with a plethora of engaging and creative content being provided by EA Sports. This includes a host of daily player SBCs, including Noah Fadiga, who is rumored to arrive soon.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Noah Fadiga is rumored to receive a position-changed variant as an SBC in FIFA 23

Winter Wildcards versions have all received interesting boosts to their attributes and stats, with some also being position-changed to unorthodox roles. Noah Fadiga will be the latest inclusion in this lineup, as he has shifted from his traditional right-back role to the role of a left-winger.

While he may be a relatively unknown commodity amongst mainstream football fans, the 23-year-old has been impressive in Ligue 1 for Stade Brestois. He has a base overall rating of 66 in FIFA 23 and is set to receive a massive upgrade with the latest Winter Wildcards version.

What does the card look like in-game?

Noah Fadiga's base card possesses three-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making his transition to an offensive role rather interesting. While his exact stats have not been revealed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with the leak, and the 85-rated card possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 83

Defending: 62

Passing: 79

Physicality: 78

Based on these stats, he could be a viable attacking option in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will Winter Wildcards Fadiga perform in-game?

Standing well over six feet tall, some would argue that Fadiga is more suited to his usual defensive role than he is as an attacker in the meta of the game. However, his base card already possesses a five-star weak foot, and if EA is generous with his skill move upgrades, he could be an incredibly overpowered attacker in-game.

If the leaked stats prove to be accurate, he will have the pace to get in behind the opposition's defensive line, and his domineering physical presence will make it hard for him to be dispossessed. While his tall frame might hinder his dribbling capabilities, he will make up for it with his aerial threat during crosses and set pieces.

Poll : 0 votes