Which is the best FIFA 23 Pele card to use in the game?

With legendary footballer Pele passing away last night, many FIFA 23 players will be looking to recreate his footballing legacy in the game. With the help of Icon cards, fans can relive the greatness of someone considered to be the greatest of all time by many.

Icon cards are special in-game items that are released by EA Sports every year. Essentially, they are unique items of footballers who have retired as legends of the game. Not only do they offer plenty in terms of nostalgia, but the cards themselves boast solid stats and high overalls. Additionally, every Icon card offers better solutions to chemistry, which is always helpful for players.

When it comes to Pele in FIFA 23, there are four amazing options to choose from. All four of these cards can be obtained from the FUT market and feature an overall higher than 90. Let's look at what each version offers and which one is arguably the best.

Pele is one of the favorites of the FIFA 23 community, thanks to some amazing stats across the attacking department

Interestingly, Pele is one of the most heavily used cards in the FIFA 23 pro scene. This is a strong indicator as to what the card brings to competitive play and how well it performs in the in-game meta. From the very start, there were three options available to players: Base, Mid, and Prime. More recently, a special FUT WC edition was released last month.

Before opting for the best out of the four, it's important to see what each of these cards offers. Pele's Base card has a 91 overall and is positioned as a CF, but this can be altered to LW, ST, and CAM. This card offers plenty of flexibility and is also the cheapest option that players can find.

Despite a relatively lower overall score, the card offers 94 Pace and 89 Shooting, which can be further boosted with a suitable chemistry style. Add in 5* Skill Moves and 93 Dribbling, and players have an amazing offensive card for their squads.

Those who can afford to spend more can consider Pele's Mid version, a 95-rated CF card. Unfortunately, since it can't be turned into an LW, it lacks some of the flexibility that the Base version has. As for the remaining stats, they're as good as they can get.

Interestingly, the Prime version of the Brazilian icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a CAM card, but it can easily be played as an ST or CF. With 95 Pace and 96 Shooting, this card is certainly a nightmare for any competent defensive line. This is arguably one of the most common cards in the competitive setup and costs over 5 million FUT coins to acquire from the market.

A 96-rated card for Pele was released as part of the FUT WC Icons team earlier in the winter. The card can also be played in multiple positions and shares multiple similar strengths with the other three versions. Unfortunately, players will have to spend around 4 million FUT coins to obtain this card.

Conclusion

To summarize, all of Pele's cards are good choices in FIFA 23, and their high valuations certainly reflect the craze around these cards. For those who want the utmost flexibility, opting for the Base version is the best choice. This card offers more options with a position modifier and is also the cheapest to acquire.

When it comes to stats, the 98-rated version is obviously the best one to have in FIFA 23. This powerful Pele card has been used excessively in the competitive scene, and it's unlikely to change anytime in the near future.

