FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can unlock a special card of the legendary Italian for their squads.

While the card has been available in packs so far, this is the first instance of its appearance as part of the challenge rewards. More importantly, all those who complete the designated tasks will be able to earn the rewards.

Icons are unique cards for legendary footballers with plenty of value in the gaming community. This is not only due to the nostalgia these cards offer, but they also come with boosted stats overall.

Additionally, icon cards fit better into squad chemistry, which is a bonus. All these factors make these icon cards quite beneficial for any player.

Let's take a look at the tasks associated with the Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC that players will need to complete. This will allow players to estimate the number of coins that will be needed for the fodder to complete the challenges.

The Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC is a significant addition to any FIFA 23 player's Ultimate Team squad

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Maldini ICON SBC now live



Requires - 87 - 86 - 84 - 83 & Bronze + Silver squad.



#FIFA23 MaldiniICON SBC now liveRequires - 87 - 86 - 84 - 83 & Bronze + Silver squad. 🚨 Maldini 🇮🇹 ICON SBC now live Requires - 87 - 86 - 84 - 83 & Bronze + Silver squad. #FIFA23 https://t.co/5FoEbBF231

As far as player-item SBCs are concerned, the degree of difficulty varies based on the rewards.

For example, the Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC comes with six tasks, which is quite understandable given the rewards. However, each task has its own conditions, and the squads must be constructed accordingly.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Il Capitano

# of players from Milan: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Squadra Azzurra

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC will be live in FIFA 23 for 30 days so that players can take a patient approach. For example, if a FIFA 23 player completes everything with fodder from the market, they will require about 312,000 FUT coins.

However, the completion cost can be drastically reduced if they use fodder from their own collection.

FIFA 23 players will get an 88-rated LB card after completing the Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC. While the base version is the lowest of the three available ones, there's plenty of value to be had.

The unique card has great defensive stats, which could be a solid asset for any player's Ultimate Team. The cost of completion in FIFA 23 is also well on point, and the SBC is valued quite wisely.

Considering that the card can be completed for less than 300,000 FUT coins, it can also be a great addition in a financial sense. It remains to be seen what the general feedback of the community will be for this latest icon SBC.

