FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 75+ Player Pick SBC (December 26) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a brand new 75+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing one to complete a single task Squad Building Challenge and get a chance to pick one of three Rare Gold players guaranteed to have a rating higher than 75 overall.

The repeatable challenge will also be a good way to get one of the unique cards from the Winter Wildcards promo released after the World Cup. Simple challenges that can be grinded for a chance to get some high-value cards in FIFA 23 are always appreciated by players.

Here's a guide to completing the challenge and cost analysis to optimally grind the 75+ Player Pick SBC to maximize the rewards in the next three days.

Players can now grind the 75+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 has been flooded with Winter Wildcards content with multiple challenges centered around the festive season, including lucrative SBCs such as the daily upgrade challenge. To complete the 75+ Player Pick Squad Building Challenge, players need to meet these paltry requirements:

Number of Players in the Squad: Minimum of 6

Quality of cards in the squad: Exactly Gold

Rewards: 1x 1 of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 2,000 - 3,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

While a 78+ guarantee does not necessarily mean players have solid cards, the fact that they will be Rare and Gold means the cards still have a decent probability of being good additions to any FUT squad.

There are no chemistry or rating criteria for the moderately simple challenge. It is one of the easier SBCs, because there are no limitations on the number of nationalities or leagues that may be used to build the required team.

The cost of building a squad from scratch is somewhere around 2,500 coins, as per the current market rates. To complete the SBC, one must create a squad of six gold players.

Using the lowest-priced Gold Cards from the FIFA 23 transfer market would be the best option here. Regular players with an abundance of Gold Cards may not even need to use the market to buy cards, completing the SBC without expending any coins.

Players may choose to fill squad spots by purchasing the cheapest cards available on the market if they want to grind the repetitive Squad Building Challenge. The least expensive Gold Cards, which will each cost 400 coins, are the best option because there are no restrictions.

Utilizing players with less than 80 gold from lesser-known footballing nations will lower costs.

Each time the SBC is completed, players will get a choice between three 75+ rare gold players to choose from to add to their squad. The added choice allows a greater possibility for players to pack cards that they want to add to their squads, making the 75+ Player Pick SBC a must-do.

