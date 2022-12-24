FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, solutions, and rewards explained

The World Cup season might be over, but EA is pulling all the stops for their Winter Wildcards promo by releasing the new Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. The repeatable challenge gives players a steady stream of easily obtainable rewards for their Ultimate Team squads. It is a must-do for any regular player of the game.

The simple single-task SBC may not look interesting, but its negligible cost makes it a highly desirable challenge. It is also a sustainable way for more casual players looking for a steady stream of gold players in exchange for bronze teams.

Completing the challenge on a daily basis will also count as a progression towards a separate objective, giving players extra incentives. These include loan cards for Joao Felix, Ronaldinho, and more.

Here's a quick guide to complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade has some very lucrative rewards for regular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players

The Winter Wildcards promo will last for the next month, giving players a chance to add some new boosted cards to their teams. The key to maximizing rewards for completing the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade is to keep grinding it as much as possible.

Here are the meager requirements players need to meet to complete the challenge:

Quality of player cards in the squad: Minimum Bronze

Number of players in the squad: Exactly one

Estimated cost: Lowest possible cost is 200 FUT coins across all platforms

Rewards: Progression towards Winter Wildcards daily login objective + 1x 1 out of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick

Players will need to exchange any card they have in their club to complete the challenge. They should not forget to complete it every day for the next 12 days in FIFA 23 to redeem as many rewards themed around Winter Wildcards as possible.

FUT BEBO ⤴️ @FUT_BEB0 Daily Login Reminder



Don’t forget your Daily Login SBC



Some of the rewards are crazy!



And you only have to submit a bronze player #FIFA23 Daily Login ReminderDon’t forget your Daily Login SBCSome of the rewards are crazy!And you only have to submit a bronze player 🚨Daily Login Reminder🚨Don’t forget your Daily Login SBCSome of the rewards are crazy!And you only have to submit a bronze player👀 #FIFA23

The main allure of the daily login upgrade challenge is the rewards linked to the objectives. Here are all the rewards players can get in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Completing the challenge once: 1x Draft Pack

Completing the challenge twice: 1x Winter Wildcards Joao Felix seven-match loan card

Completing the challenge three times: 1x 83+ Double Player Pack

Completing the challenge four times: 1x 80+ 5 Players Pack

Completing the challenge five times: 1x Icon Ronaldinho seven-match loan card

Completing the challenge six times: 1x 84+ 5 Players Pack

Completing the challenge seven times: 1x Rare Players Pack

Completing the challenge eight times: 1x Winter Wildcards Kante seven-match loan card

Completing the challenge nine times: 1x 85+ 2 Players Pack

Completing the challenge 10 times: 1x 81+ 11 Players Pack

Completing the challenge 11 times: 1x Icon Ronaldo Nazario seven-match loan card

Completing the challenge 12 times: 1x 83+ 10 Players Pack

If players run out of low-value cards to use as fodder, they can opt to buy the cheapest available cards from the transfer market to keep the cost as low as possible.

However, most players will have no problem completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC for the next week or so because of the open nature of the challenge.

JayGee @JGspot0 @EASPORTSFIFA gets a lot of flack for stuff in their game so let me give them props: the winter wildcard daily login SBC and objective is an absolute massive W .@EASPORTSFIFA gets a lot of flack for stuff in their game so let me give them props: the winter wildcard daily login SBC and objective is an absolute massive W

Furthermore, it's very likely that even casual gamers will have an abundance of bronze cards at their disposal. It is also possible that such individuals will not have to spend any coins to complete the SBC, so it is a must for all FIFA 23 players.

