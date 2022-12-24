FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, solutions, and rewards explained

The World Cup season might be over, but EA is pulling all the stops for their Winter Wildcards promo by releasing the new Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. The repeatable challenge gives players a steady stream of easily obtainable rewards for their Ultimate Team squads. It is a must-do for any regular player of the game.
The simple single-task SBC may not look interesting, but its negligible cost makes it a highly desirable challenge. It is also a sustainable way for more casual players looking for a steady stream of gold players in exchange for bronze teams.
Completing the challenge on a daily basis will also count as a progression towards a separate objective, giving players extra incentives. These include loan cards for Joao Felix, Ronaldinho, and more.
Here's a quick guide to complete the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.
The Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade has some very lucrative rewards for regular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players
The Winter Wildcards promo will last for the next month, giving players a chance to add some new boosted cards to their teams. The key to maximizing rewards for completing the Winter Wildcards Daily Login Upgrade is to keep grinding it as much as possible.
Here are the meager requirements players need to meet to complete the challenge:
- Quality of player cards in the squad: Minimum Bronze
- Number of players in the squad: Exactly one
Estimated cost: Lowest possible cost is 200 FUT coins across all platforms
Rewards: Progression towards Winter Wildcards daily login objective + 1x 1 out of 5 Winter Wildcards Player Pick
Players will need to exchange any card they have in their club to complete the challenge. They should not forget to complete it every day for the next 12 days in FIFA 23 to redeem as many rewards themed around Winter Wildcards as possible.
The main allure of the daily login upgrade challenge is the rewards linked to the objectives. Here are all the rewards players can get in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
- Completing the challenge once: 1x Draft Pack
- Completing the challenge twice: 1x Winter Wildcards Joao Felix seven-match loan card
- Completing the challenge three times: 1x 83+ Double Player Pack
- Completing the challenge four times: 1x 80+ 5 Players Pack
- Completing the challenge five times: 1x Icon Ronaldinho seven-match loan card
- Completing the challenge six times: 1x 84+ 5 Players Pack
- Completing the challenge seven times: 1x Rare Players Pack
- Completing the challenge eight times: 1x Winter Wildcards Kante seven-match loan card
- Completing the challenge nine times: 1x 85+ 2 Players Pack
- Completing the challenge 10 times: 1x 81+ 11 Players Pack
- Completing the challenge 11 times: 1x Icon Ronaldo Nazario seven-match loan card
- Completing the challenge 12 times: 1x 83+ 10 Players Pack
If players run out of low-value cards to use as fodder, they can opt to buy the cheapest available cards from the transfer market to keep the cost as low as possible.
However, most players will have no problem completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC for the next week or so because of the open nature of the challenge.
Furthermore, it's very likely that even casual gamers will have an abundance of bronze cards at their disposal. It is also possible that such individuals will not have to spend any coins to complete the SBC, so it is a must for all FIFA 23 players.