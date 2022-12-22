FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

Many FIFA 23 players are excited to discover what EA Sports has up their sleeves in the form of Winter Wildcards, which will be the next promo in Ultimate Team. It also marks the return to club football, following a month and a half of content themed around the FIFA World Cup.

Although EA Sports is yet to reveal more about the promo, the rewards of the Swaps program have provided some useful information. The Swaps program features the special cards of Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier, which also belong to the same promo. While both cards are quite effective in terms of the meta, the majority of players are waiting for the promo's main cards.

Until now, there have been some interesting leaks about the cards that are expected to appear in the upcoming promo. While there has been no confirmation about the cards yet, their release date and time have been released. It's currently available on the loading screen in Ultimate Team and follows the previous promos with regards to the release schedules.

The Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 could become a hit if the leaked cards arrive in-game

Every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is about the cards, and the Winter Wildcards promo will be no different. Players won't have to wait long as the promo will go live tomorrow on December 23, 2022. EA Sports typically brings out a new promo every Friday and is continuing with this trend, even after the end of the World Cup content.

It's rumored that Winter Wildcards will have two sets of teams, but this is something that's yet to be confirmed. Whether the promo will have two teams will also be confirmed with tomorrow's team release. Based on the loading screen countdown, the cards will be released at 6:00 pm UK time.

Indian players can access the new content at 11:30 pm IST. As for players in the United States, the new cards will become available at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Players in other regions will have to adjust to their time zones accordingly to check out all of the new content.

Incidentally, the Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 is returning after a year, as it had previously been released in FIFA 22. The cards featured in the promo will be receiving surprise boosts, some of which aren't usually associated with the cards. These boosts offer unique advantages to players, allowing them to dominate the in-game meta.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff De Paul is added to come as SBC during Winter Wildcards



Stats expected



Make sure to follow



Furthermore, there have been some interesting leaks about the cards coming to the promo in FIFA 23. It all began with the leak of French player Allan Saint-Maximin's card in the weekend. This marked the beginning of the appearance of some truly special cards which could vastly benefit players everywhere.

French footballers Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane are also set to receive special cards in the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo. World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul is expected to arrive as an SBC when the promo finally goes live. Other major leaks for this promo include the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Andy Robertson.

It remains to be seen if these leaked cards actually make it to the official release in FIFA 23, and whether all of them will be in the first team or divided between the two. Nevertheless, all of the community's doubts will likely be cleared tomorrow night once the promo goes live in Ultimate Team.

