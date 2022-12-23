Get FIFA 23 at 60% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

PC players who are yet to begin their FIFA 23 journey should make the most of the Steam Winter Sale 2022. The latest sale has introduced huge discounts for the football simulator, and the game is at its lowest price ever.

According to EA Sports, FIFA 23 has been the biggest release of the franchise, as 10 million players joined the game during the first week. Players have had a busy month, with several content-themed games released in November based on the FIFA World Cup. The game will continue to add new content like Winter Wildcards, Team of the Year, and more.

Let's look at the game's cost after the discount and why the Steam Winter Sale 2022 could be the best opportunity for players to save their hard-earned cash.

The Steam Winter Sale 2022's FIFA 23 offering is one of the best deals for the game

FIFA 23 is available in two editions - Standard and Ultimate. The Standard edition includes the base version of the game and has a lower price point of $69.99. The Ultimate Edition has additional content, mostly in the PvP mode of the game. However, it also comes at a higher price of $89.99.

Both editions have an identical 60% discount as part of the Steam Winter Sale 2022. The Standard Edition will cost $27.99 on sale, which is a hefty discount. Players who prefer offline content should get the Standard Edition of the game, as it has the different tournaments, exhibition matches, and Career Mode.

If someone wants to opt for the Ultimate Edition, they'll have to shell out $35.99, which is a great deal for those interested in the game's PvP mode. The Ultimate Edition also comes with 4,600 FIFA Points, which is the game's premium currency. This currency can be used to open different packs, and some of them could reward the players with great cards for their Ultimate Team squads.

Overall, the Steam Winter Sale 2022 deals are too good to turn down as FIFA 23 completes its third month. It makes a lot of sense to start your journey now, as club football will return after two months. Additionally, the TOTY promo is expected to arrive in January.

