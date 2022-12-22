FIFA 23 leaks hint at Paolo Maldini and Jairzinho coming as SBCs in Ultimate Team

It appears that FIFA 23 players will soon be able to add the Base versions of Paolo Maldini and Jairzinho if recent leaks turn out to be true. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who spread the information across their social media account. If that's anything to go by, it could come as great news for fans, as there hasn't been a live SBC icon in the game for a while now.

Icons refer to special cards of footballers who have retired as legends of the game. Each icon card comes in three versions - Base, Mid, and Prime - with rare exceptions for some other footballers. Due to multiple factors, these cards are highly valued commodities and can be relatively difficult to obtain.

Former football stars Jairzinho and Maldini possibly appearing as icon SBCs comes as good news for players, as these SBCs are much more complex than ordinary challenges and require more coins.

However, they guarantee an icon card in return, allowing players to bypass the need to get such cards from the FUT market. It also enables players to use their fodder and utilize it to obtain something valuable for their Ultimate Team squads. Overall, an SBC guaranteeing an icon is news that is well-received by fans.

Leaked Maldini and Jairzinho icon cards could be popular names in FUT 23

The stats on the iconic cards of Maldini and Jairzinho are yet to be determined. The latter made his debut with FIFA 23, as his icon card wasn't available in the previous year's release. This will be the perfect opportunity for fans to acquire the legendary Brazilian.

As for the Italian, he needs no introduction. Widely regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the game, Maldini could be a heavily desired commodity in the FIFA 23 community. However, official information is awaited about when the two icon SBCs will be released.

It also remains to be seen what conditions they will have and how many FUT coins will be required to earn the special cards.

Recent times have seen an upswing in terms of icons, as EA Sports released FUT WC Icons in November. Those cards were launched in FIFA 23 to celebrate the World Cup that recently took place in Qatar. With club football returning, the standard versions of Jairzinho and Maldini are set to return in packs and as challenges.

