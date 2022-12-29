FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2: Release date and time across all regions revealed

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo has provided players with some fantastic options for their Ultimate Team squads, and its second release is likely set to take place at 10 AM PT on December 29.

With the World Cup content over, the community can add special items belonging to their favorite football clubs. The unique promo, a returning series from last year's release, has regained the same craze it did back in FIFA 22.

A significant change in promos in this year's game is the system of implementation. Unlike last year, most have released one team at a time rather than two. There have been exceptions to this rule, as previous releases like Path to Glory and Rulebreakers consisted of two rosters.

It was confirmed that the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo will also have two releases. Leakers indicated this on social media, and the release of the first team proved them correct. Every launch mentions a number when EA Sports releases two or more rosters for a promo.

The same can be said in this case, and players can have a brief idea about when the next set of unique cards will appear in Ultimate Team.

Not much is left for the entry of the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards items in Ultimate Team

Fridays tend to be the most special days for every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player. Each week, EA Sports releases a special set of cards right before the weekend, and they have stuck to the schedule with the current promo as well.

Last Friday, it was the turn of the first team of the Winter Wildcards promo, and some fantastic cards were released in packs.

The second team and all its associated items will likely be released on Friday, December 30. This will also mark the end of getting material from the first team in the packs, as the second's offerings will replace them. Usually, the cards in the packs will be accompanied by special variants that appear in challenges and objectives.

The release time will also stay the same as EA Sports has indicated no change. Players in the UK will be able to access the new set of items from 6:00 PM local time, while Indians will be able to enjoy the same at 11:30 PM. FIFA 23 players in the United States will get access to the Winter Wildcards promo's Team 2 starting at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.

The Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 has introduced some special cards that come with surprise boosts. Some of the buffs are unexpected and offer a unique experience to the players. This feature makes the cards underrated, as fans can get unique strategic advantages by using them.

Apart from the contents in Team 2, players will also be keen to learn more about the upcoming SBCs. EA Sports has introduced a unique player item-SBC every night with cards from the promo. This has allowed the community to find decent additions to their squads without relying on pack luck. It remains to be seen which special cards will be added to the objectives.

More content is set to be added to FIFA 23 over the next few days, and some of it could greatly help empower the players' squads.

