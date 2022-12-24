FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC is live in FIFA 23, giving players an excellent chance to obtain a pack in the game. Additionally, it brings yet another token that can be used in the ongoing Swaps program.

Resource-item SBCs usually reward players with in-game packs rather than special cards. While the rewards might seem underwhelming, such SBCs are easy to complete, making them perfect for beginners.

Let's now take a look at what players need to do to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 23. This guide will let readers know the amount of FUT coins they will likely need to complete the challenge.

Knowing the costs and rewards of the challenge will allow players to determine whether it is worth completing.

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 23 offers another Swaps token, making it quite valuable

As mentioned earlier, the rewards in resource-item SBCs may not seem very attractive, but the associated tasks are usually simple. The same applies to the Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC.

There is only one task that players will need to complete in this FIFA 23 challenge. It shouldn't be too difficult for most players to complete it since EA Sports has kept the conditions simple.

Task 1 - Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC

Same League Player Count: Max 5

Same Club Player Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 1

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

Number of players in the squad: 11

As mentioned above, the conditions of the Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC are quite easy to follow. The challenge can also be completed with non-gold cards if a player has the required amount.

FIFA 23 players will need about 2,200 FUT coins to complete the challenge. However, it can also be done free of cost. This is possible because the challenge is not difficult to take on. The cards required to complete it should be in most players' collections, including beginners.

Hence, this is a great opportunity to obtain a FIFA 23 pack and a Swaps token without spending any coins.

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 1 SBC is available for one week, from December 23, 2022, to December 30, 2022. Players can use the Squad Battle and Division Rivals rewards to fulfill the fodder shortage.

Upon completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get the 2 Rare Gold Players Pack. There's always a chance for players to obtain something useful, such as a high-valued item, from the 2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

The SBC also offers another Swaps token, which could be useful in the long run. Some amazing rewards are available to players in the Winter Wildcards Swaps program, and a higher number of tokens will allow them to go for better options.

FIFA 23 is available to play on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes