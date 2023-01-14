The second phase of the FUT Centurions promo is currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing a squad of some of the most overpowered cards in FUT. These cards are aimed at commemorating the milestone achievements of these accomplished footballers for their respective teams, giving the promo a refreshing and unique feel to it.

Unfortunately, fans aren't entirely pleased with the selection of players included in this promo roster. Despite the likes of Ibrahimovic, Salah, and Reus being featured, gamers believe that the new roster is just as repetitive and underwhelming as the first, and have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Fans have had their say regarding the release of FUT Centurions Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The usual complaints from the FUT community about the repetitive nature of promos in FIFA 23 have persisted with FUT Centurions, as many believe that the lineup consists of the same old names with no room for new and interesting cards. With Team of the Year right around the corner, fans believe it would be wise to save packs rather than opening them for FUT Centurions.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Reminder to save your packs for TOTY



Centurions team 2 just as meh as the first one

Team of the Year is the biggest and most-anticipated promo of the game cycle, and the popularity of the event is evident from how gamers are abandoning hope for FUT Centurions due to TOTY being next in line.

Mo Ali @PrinceA51800613



Glad I didn't log on mf just give us TOTY F this promo

Another issue with the promo roster selection is the upgrade pattern for lesser-known footballers. Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the boosts provided to fringe promo cards in FIFA 23, and FUT Centurions seems to be no different. The buffs attributed to lower-tier Centurions don't make them viable in the game's current meta, much to the displeasure of FUT enthusiasts.

Milkydinho @FUTMilkydinho



Why are these cards so mid

With both phases of FUT Centurions leading to disappointment, fans are already labeling the promo as one of the worst in the franchise's history. While this may be a case of recency bias, the event has certainly left a lot to be desired.

Fortunately, it wasn't all doom and gloom on social media. The inclusion of fan-favorite footballers such as Ibrahimovic and Reus has caused quite a stir on social media, with gamers excited to obtain upgraded versions of these legendary footballers.

Jake @Jake_FutTrading EA getting MFs to open packs before TOTY for 90 pace Ibra



I'm MFs btw

Despite being plagued by injuries in recent years, fans are quite familiar with how amazing Marco Reus was during his prime. Not only was he one of the best playmakers in European football, he was also overpowered on the virtual pitch, and Ultimate Team veterans will be pleased to have a usable Reus card in FIFA 23.

geoghost! 🪩 @nikesv2



might have to grind for that Reus to for fifa 13 nostalgia.

With TOTY arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it'll be intriguing to see whether EA can turn this promo around to gain back the favor of the community. With almost a week left to go before the event expires, there's plenty of time for the developers to release engaging and entertaining content in FUT.

