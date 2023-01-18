FIFA 23 TOTY promo release date and time across all regions

The launch of FIFA 23's TOTY promo is fast approaching, and many special items will be released in the game very soon. Fans are immensely excited about the arrival of the promo after learning about what it contains.

There has been a lot of speculation about when the TOTY promo will arrive in FIFA 23. However, last night, players finally got some clarity on its release date and time.

Promos aren't new in the game, and a special set of cards emerges every week. However, only a few promos can match the excitement and hype surrounding the upcoming one, which is expected to contain some of the best cards in the title.

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo will likely be a two-week affair, offering plenty of unique cards for players

TOTY stands for Team of the Year. The promo will introduce unique cards for the best-performing footballers in 2022.

Not only do these cards come with upgrades in stats, but the number of boosts is also massive. Some of them will be considered endgame content, and finding one could be hugely beneficial to FIFA 23 players.

The TOTY promo will begin on January 20, 2023. This has been confirmed by a change in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team loading screen. EA Sports has given fans the confirmation 72 hours before the start of the promo, and they now have an official timeline for it.

The same countdown has also revealed the release time of the TOTY promo. All new content related to it will be launched at 6:00 pm UK time.

FIFA 23 players in the United States will have to wait till 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, while Indian players will have to wait till 11:30 pm at night. Those in other regions can adjust their time zones accordingly and find out when they can get their hands on all the exciting content.

As mentioned earlier, the TOTY promo is set to include some truly amazing items as the voting process has been completed. On January 9, 2023, EA Sports revealed several nominees across all major positions vying for a coveted spot in the starting XI.

Aside from the primary team, more cards will also be introduced as part of objectives and SBCs. Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be an objective card, while more leaks are awaited over the next few days.

There are also rumors about the launch of TOTY icons when the promo goes live. So far, Philipp Lahm's special card has been leaked, and it remains to be seen when the items will be officially introduced to the Ultimate Team squad. Overall, there are plenty of things for players to look forward to.

