FIFA 23 TOTY promo leaks hint at Ilkay Gundogan coming to objectives

FIFA 23 players with Premier League squads could benefit massively during the TOTY promo with Ilkay Gundogan's special card set to appear in Ultimate Team. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their social media accounts.

The months of November and December saw the emergence of special promos based on the FIFA World Cup. While things might have returned to club football, there's no reason for the fans to be disappointed.

It's widely accepted that the TOTY promo tends to be the biggest every year, and it will be no different for FIFA 23. The promo is expected to go live on January 20, and leaks have started appearing online. Ilkay Gundogan will likely be a candidate, and players won't have to open packs to get their cards.

Ilkay Gundogan being part of the FIFA 23 TOTY objectives can be wonderful news for many players

Players can get the card by completing a set of tasks that can be accessed from the objectives. It's worth noting that not much is known at this point, which includes a set of objectives. EA Sports has kept things diverse this year, as the objectives require the completion of various tasks.

Hence, it will be challenging to guess which modes FIFA 23 players will have to play to obtain Gundogan's TOTY card. Other details that need to be included are related to the card's stats and overall. Players will likely have to wait till the official release to get the numbers and attributes. All the information will likely be available from Friday, when the card is expected to be released.

FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions surrounding the leaked TOTY card. It's expected to have a 90 overall, which is great for an objective reward. Moreover, players can expect the card to have some great stats, which is normal for every item set to appear as part of the promo.

The upcoming promo features special versions of the best performers in a given year. There are some big candidates this year, with Mbappe and Messi making sublime contributions for both club and country.

It remains to be seen whether tonight's leak surrounding Gundogan will come true in FIFA 23. Aside from objectives, special TOTY items are also likely to appear in challenges. Finally, the starting XI cards will be added to the packs, and lucky players can boost their teams massively.

