FIFA 23 Kaka Prime Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Kaka Prime Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode, allowing players to add a unique card to their respective squads. Icon cards tend to be special in their own right, and the Brazilian will be a hot target, given his popularity in football.

Icons are special cards of footballers who have retired as legends. These cards have boosted stats and overall, which are highly useful for players and their Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, they contribute bonus chemistry, allowing players to get full points in their squads. Their cards are in high demand, with the Prime versions being the best.

Let's look at the tasks that need to be completed for the Kaka Prime Icon SBC. This will inform players how much fodder they need to complete the SBC. Knowing the costs will allow them to judge the viability of their investments and whether they should attempt the SBC.

Kaka Prime Icon SBC features card that will improve players' FIFA 23 squads

The Kaka Prime Icon SBC is relatively complex since there are six tasks that players must complete. This is due to the nature of the main reward, which is fairly valuable. Each task has its own conditions that must be met to complete it. To unlock Kaka's Prime Icon card, FIFA 23 players must complete all six in a stipulated amount of time.

Task 1 -Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3 - Rossoneri

Min. 1 Player from Milan

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 4 - Los Blanco

Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 5 - League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from Serie A TIM

Min. Team Rating: 87

Task 6 - League Legend

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

Min. Team Rating: 88

To complete the Kaka Prime Icon SBC, players will have to spend around 600,000 FUT coins. This is nearly 50,000 coins less than what it costs in the FUT market; hence, the SBC is a good option. Moreover, the in-game packs from the individual challenges can be used as fodder.

The Kaka Prime Icon SBC is valid in FIFA 23 for 12 weeks. This will allow them to gain more fodder from different rewards and use them to complete the challenge. Using fodder from someone's collection will allow them to bring down the completion cost, and players can use the coins elsewhere.

The Kaka Prime Icon SBC is expensive for those who enjoy playing FIFA 23 with the best cards and is a perfect choice for those who can afford to complete the challenge. Using the fodder will also allow players to reduce costs further and avail a potential bargain.

