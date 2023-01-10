FIFA 23 leaks hint at TOTY Icons coming to Ultimate Team

Team of the Year is just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with EA Sports recently adding TOTY Icons to the game code, social media has been buzzing with hype.

EA Sports had already introduced Campaign Icons earlier in FIFA 23 with the release of World Cup Icons during the tournament's festivities in Ultimate Team. With Team of the Year approaching, it is more than likely that we will witness the return of this concept in Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts around the globe.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

TOTY Icons and Alternate Reality Icons are rumored to come soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Eagle-eyed FUT veterans noticed that EA Sports added a host of new elements to the game code of FIFA 23, including two brand new card types titled TOTY Icons and Alternate Reality Icons.

This sent the community into a frenzy, with fans speculating what these new variants could imply. While the nature of these new versions is unknown, the title of the cards seems to be rather self explanatory.

What are TOTY Icons?

These will most likely resemble the World Cup Icons released earlier in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which featured legendary footballers who left an impact on the greatest stage of them all.

Similarly, fans believe that TOTY Icons will be upgraded versions of those included in past Team of the Year squads, such as Xavi and Ronaldinho.

While this is a safe assumption, it will be intriguing to see whether these variants are rated higher than the recent Prime versions released in the game. World Cup Icons were released before the introduction of Prime variants and were higher rated than the Mid versions; however, with Prime cards now being available in FIFA 23, these new ones could potentially be the higher rated in-game.

What are Alternate Reality Icons?

The nature and concept of Alternate Reality Icons is much harder to determine than TOTY Icons. A portion of the community is speculating that these could be position-changed versions, whereas others believe that since these cards are being released during Team of the Year in FIFA 23, they could somehow be related to the event.

Alternate Reality Icons could consist of legendary footballers who never made it to Team of the Year for various reasons, for example, Pele.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not being included in the shortlisted roster of Team of the Year nominees, gamers are also speculating that this could be a new card type introduced to incorporate him into the event, alongside other legendary footballers who are past their prime like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

