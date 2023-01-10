Why Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the TOTY promo of FIFA 23 is justified

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the shortlist of TOTY nominees released by EA Sports in FIFA 23 has caused quite a stir amongst fans on social media. With the promo just around the corner, the roster has had several remarkable exclusions, including some of the biggest names in the sport; however, the Portuguese superstar has captured the headlines again.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid marksman has struggled to regain his former glory for club and country, and his loss of form has been the talk of the town for several months.

This has culminated with his exclusion from the TOTY nominee roster in FIFA 23, much to the shock of FUT enthusiasts around the globe. However, this might be a completely justified decision from EA Sports.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the FIFA 23 TOTY nominees might be a reasonable decision from EA Sports

Ronaldo's fall from grace in the public eye over the past few months has been covered by several media outlets. He was consistently denied a position in the starting lineup for Manchester United, leading to several displays of frustration and culminating in the infamous interview with Piers Morgan that divided the opinion of football fans around the globe.

Some might argue that the interview was the beginning of the end of Ronaldo's tenure at the apex of the sport and has led to his exclusion from the TOTY nominee lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There are a variety of reasons that justify this decision based on his performance.

Ronaldo had an underwhelming 2022/23 season for Manchester United

Despite being their top scorer and one of the best performers in the Premier League last season, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to get going for the Red Devils in 2022/23. His lack of form and style of play led to him being excluded from their starting lineup on several occasions, much to his frustration.

His interview with Piers Morgan led to the termination of his contract with the Manchester club, and he went into the World Cup as a free agent.

Ronaldo struggled to perform at the World Cup

While the Portuguese national team made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Ronaldo failed to live up to expectations as he scored only once in the tournament. Meanwhile, his greatest rival Lionel Messi, led Argentina to the trophy in glorious fashion, which swerved public opinion in his favor and greatly affected Ronaldo's bid to be included in the TOTY roster of FIFA 23.

The move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Despite claiming to have the opportunity to sign for several top clubs in Europe, the saga concluded with CR7 securing a high-profile deal with Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr, much to the detriment of his chances of being included in TOTY of FIFA 23. Not only did this move diminish his chances of being included on the roster this year, but it also means that he will probably never receive a TOTY card in Ultimate Team again.

Poll : 0 votes