FIFA 23: Argentina World Cup cards, including Messi and Mac Allister, receive stunning new dynamic images with iconic trophy

The recent FIFA World Cup was won by an Argentinean side led by the likes of Lionel Messi and Mac Allister, and their victory has been commemorated in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by EA Sports. There were several promos released throughout the duration of the event in FUT, providing fans with a wide selection of special cards to choose from, including several versions from Argentina as well.

After La Albiceleste's victory over France in the final, EA Sports has updated several of these special Argentinean cards in the game by providing them with special dynamic images. These images consist of the players celebrating their win with the iconic World Cup trophy, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts around the globe.

Messi, Mac Allister, and several other Argentinean footballers have received special dynamic images in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Dynamic images add a unique appeal to special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, influencing the desirability of these cards as well as their price in the FUT transfer market. There have been a few instances of footballers in FIFA history who have been depicted with the World Cup trophy in their dynamic images, and the Argentinean players led by Messi and Mac Allister have now joined this elite club.

Which footballers have received this upgrade in FIFA 23?

The various World Cup-themed promos released during the course of the event in FUT featured some overpowered and coveted inclusions from the eventual champions as well. While cards like the SBC version of Angel Di Maria were released previously with the World Cup image, these are the cards that received the dynamic image update in the game:

Lionel Messi (Team of the Tournament)

Christian Romero (Path to Glory)

Enzo Fernandez (Showdown)

Marcos Acuna (Showdown)

Angel Correa (Showdown)

Alexis Mac Allister (Team of the Tournament)

This encapsulates almost all of the special Argentinean cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during the World Cup, but fans are still awaiting the update for cards like Path to Glory Alejandro Gomez and Road to the World Cup Montiel.

How does this affect the cards in-game?

Messi and Mac Allister were instrumental in Argentia's success throughout the tournament, and they were rewarded for their efforts with special cards in FIFA 23. These Team of the Tournament versions are amongst the most coveted cards in the game, and while the update to their dynamic images does not affect their in-game performance, it will definitely make these cards more appealing to gamers.

Unlike Messi and Mac Allister, who have special cards with fixed ratings, Showdown SBCs like Marcos Acuna, Enzo Fernandez, and Angel Correa, as well as Path to Glory cards like Romero, have already received the overall rating and attribute buffs that they earned by winning games in the tournament. However, the additional dynamic image update adds to their value and allure in-game.

