Which FIFA 23 Path to Glory (PTG) cards have received an upgrade?

The Path to Glory (PTG) promo in FIFA 23 was the very first of its kind and was themed directly around the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. What followed was a special set of cards that quickly became popular within the community. This was due to several reasons associated with the card's nature.

For starters, every card released in this promo arrived with boosted stats and overalls, offering far more value and utility to interested players. Moreover, each of these cards could receive changes based on how their nation performed at the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup is finally over, and EA Sports has completed all applicable upgrades. Every Path to Glory (PTG) promo card received multiple upgrades in a phased fashion, with some cards receiving more significant boosts than others. Let's look at all of the cards that received at least one boost in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Several Path to Glory (PTG) promo cards in FIFA 23 have greatly increased in value after their upgrades

When the Path to Glory (PTG) promo was released, EA Sports detailed how a card can receive its upgrades. The FIFA 23 community was fairly busy speculating which card would receive the highest number of upgrades. Here are the conditions that were assigned for the upgrades.

Qualify for the Knockouts - 1 upgrade

Win Round of 16 - 1 upgrade

Win Quarter Finals - 5* Weak Foot

Win Semi-Finals - 5* Skill Moves

Win the Final - 1 Upgrade and 3 random traits

All Path to Glory (PTG) promo cards in FIFA 23 that have received upgrades

Bernardo Silva CAM - 90 to 92

Christopher Nkunku CF - 89 to 92, 5* WF, SM

Antonio Gomez CAM - 88 to 91, 5* WF, SM, three random traits

Kalidou Koulibaly CB - 89 to 90

Vinicius Jr LW - 88 to 90

Frenkie De Jong CM - 88 to 90

Marcelo Brozovic CDM - 88 to 90, 5* WF

Steven Berghuis CAM - 87 to 89

Jack Grealish LW - 87 to 89

Antoine Griezmann ST - 87 to 89, 5* WF, SM

Joao Pahinha CDM - 87 to 89

Bruno Guimares CM - 87 to 89

Kyle Walker RB - 87 to 89

Christian Romero CB - 86 to 89, 5* WF, SM, three random traits

Dani Carvajal RB - 87 to 88

Arkadiusz Milik ST - 87 to 88

Christian Pulisic LW - 87 to 88

Sofianne Boufal CF - 86 to 88, 5* WF

Denis Zakaria CDM - 86 to 87

Juanzo Ito RW - 86 to 87

Kim Min Jae CB - 85 to 86

Milos Dejenek CB - 85 to 86

Quite naturally, the Path to Glory (PTG) promo cards of Antonio Gomez and Christian Romero have profited the most, thanks to Argentina's successful World Cup campaign. Despite being absent on account of an injury, Christopher Nkunku has also received significant upgrades since France ended as runners-up.

Many other cards have also received minor upgrades thanks to the performance of their respective nations. Since most promo cards received at least one boost, the promo can be considered successful.

