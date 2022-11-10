FIFA 23 leak reveals French star Christopher Nkunku will be included in the upcoming Path to Glory promo

Path to Glory has been revealed as the first World-Cup-themed promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Christopher Nkunku being leaked as the first card of the roster.

Renowned FIFA-leaks-based account FUT Sheriff recently informed his followers on Twitter that the French superstar will feature in the Path to Glory squad this Friday, much to the excitement of the community.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Nkunku is added to come as PATH TO GLORY



Nkunku🇫🇷 is added to come as PATH TO GLORY 🔥 #FIFA23

The festivities of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are well and truly underway in FIFA 23, following the release of the much anticipated World Cup mode. However, the fun is yet to begin for FUT enthusiasts as EA Sports have teased the release of several exciting themed promos during the course of the tournament, beginning with Path to Glory.

Note: Christopher Nkunku has not been confirmed as a Path to Glory card by EA Sports. This article is based entirely on the leak from social media.

Christopher Nkunku will be extremely overpowered in FIFA 23 with his first special card of the season

Nkunku took the world of football by storm last season as he shined for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and earned himself several special cards in FIFA 22, becoming a fan-favorite in the process.

His efforts were rewarded with a much-deserved upgrade in FIFA 23, with the Frenchman receiving an overall rating of 86 and being amongst the most meta players in-game.

With his inclusion in the Path to Glory squad, the Leipzig sensation could develop into a monstrous card if France do well in the tournament. Fans will be hoping that the reigning champions live up to expectations to secure upgrades for this latest special card.

What is Path to Glory?

Path to Glory was first introduced as a promo in FIFA 18, before the previous edition of the World Cup. However, its concept has changed drastically since then.

The promo returned in FIFA 21 during the Euros and Copa America tournaments, with cards that were upgraded based on their team's performance, and the concept will now be revisited in FIFA 23.

Path to Glory upgrades



- Qualify Group +1 upgrade

- Win Round 16 +1 upgrade

- Win Quarters 5 WF upgrade

- Win Semi Final 5 SM upgrade

- Win the Final +1 and 3 new traits



Path to Glory upgrades - Qualify Group +1 upgrade - Win Round 16 +1 upgrade - Win Quarters 5 ⭐️ WF upgrade - Win Semi Final 5 ⭐️ SM upgrade - Win the Final +1 and 3 new traits #FIFA23

EA Sports have already revealed the stipulations for the upgrades, promising a buff of up to three overall rating points, as well as 5-star skill moves and weak foot boosts. This adds a whole new element of hype to the promo and the tournament alike, as fans will be tuning in to every game in the hopes of their favorite cards being upgraded after a favorable result.

What are Nkunku's stats?

Although the stats have not been confirmed and are based on the leak provided by FUT Sheriff, Nkunku could be receiving a significant boost in FIFA 23 with his first special card of the season. He possesses the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 84

Defending: 67

Passing: 85

Physicality: 70

Based on these stats, Nkunku will be incredibly versatile in-game, capable of playing anywhere in attack, as well as a creative midfielder. If leak is to be trusted, he will have an overall of rating of 88 at the beginning of the promo.

This means that if France win the World Cup, we will have a 91-rated Christopher Nkunku with five-star skills and weak foot, which is a rather exciting prospect.

